Lebanon High School senior J.P. Wamble admitted that he and several other Wilson County Schools seniors are emotional about how the 2019-2020 academic year ended.
“I’m pretty upset about all of this. This is terrible. This is awful,” said Wamble, a football player and vice-president of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “We hate this. I hate this. So many of us hate this. We just want our school back. We want to see our friends again.”
Wilson County Schools followed Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation that schools throughout the state should remain closed for the rest of the academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The last day Wilson County students attended class was March 2 just before a tornado swept through the county.
Wamble said the uniqueness of both situations put seniors in a position that only the 1,467 seniors in the county’s public schools could relate to. He highlighted the cancellations of Senior Night and prom, as well as the inability to participate in other senior class activities.
“We feel like all of our hard work and our long waiting has just amounted to nothing now,” he said.
Brittany Chastain, the mother of Lebanon High School senior Katelyn Allen, created the Facebook group Wilson County Schools Adopt a Senior.
Through the Facebook group, community members can “adopt” a Wilson County Schools senior and shower them with love, Chastain said. That could include a card and message, tips on making their way through young adulthood, gift baskets, gift cards or anything to make them feel special.
Posts will feature pictures and short descriptions of seniors that are up for “adoption.” The descriptions include high school accomplishments and future plans. More than 200 seniors have been “adopted,” and Chastain said she hopes every senior in the county would get adopted.
At Lebanon High School, the Blue Devil News put together a video montage of students, faculty and staff for a positive message about the shortened school year.
“I’m really disappointed. I understand decisions like that have to be made,” Lebanon Principal Scott Walters said.
Walters also shared a message for the school’s 418 seniors.
“I know this is not how you wanted your year to end. I am truly sorry for that. I’m with you. I know you’re going to do great things next year and in the future.”
LHS faculty members also tried to get the message to students through a video presentation.
“Although this wasn’t a part of our plans, for sure, it definitely was a part of His plan, so it’s going to be alright,” agricultural teacher Summer Major said.
“Seniors, we will celebrate you. I promise we will celebrate you. So, hang in there. Know that we are behind you 100 percent,” JROTC director Krystall Lindsay said.