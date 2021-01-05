Janella Escobar has joined Wilson Bank & Trust as senior vice president of marketing and communications, officials announced.
Escobar, who has more than 22 years of experience in communications, public relations and marketing, previously served as the director of corporate communications at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. She has also worked as director of public relations at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; manager of global communications at FedEx and senior manager of brand communications at Hilton Hotels Corporation.
Escobar will help develop and implement comprehensive marketing and communications strategies and oversee the direction and positioning of WBT’s brand.
Escobar, who is fluent in three languages, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She serves on the board of directors for several non-profit organizations including Habitat for Humanity of Nashville and Conexion Americas. She and her husband live in Lebanon with their two children, Gianluca, 9, and Gianna, 2.