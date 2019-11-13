Bryson Eubanks has joined the law firm of Kane & Crowell Family Law Center in Lebanon as an associate attorney.
Eubanks graduated from Lebanon High School in 2000. He has a degree in psychology from Carson-Newman University and a master’s degree in gerontology from Appalachian State University.
He began his law school career in 2014 at the Nashville School of Law and received a Juris Doctorate degree in 2019. Eubanks will handle elder law, estate planning, and probate and estate cases for Kane & Crowell.