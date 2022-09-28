Dare you spend the night alone in the 175-year-old haunted mansion known as Octagon Hall?
I highly doubt it.
Even the man who gives tender loving care to this imposing country manor, an hour’s drive or so from Lebanon, will not lay his head on a pillow in this place.
“We’re considered one of the most haunted houses in America, and the Travel Channel called us one of the most terrifying places in America,” says Barry “Bear” Gaunt, director of Octagon Hall Museum, a three-story, red-brick house that lurks six miles north of Franklin, Ky.
“I’ve been dealing with the paranormal for 46 years. I sit here day after day. Some days, I don’t want to stay here. I have spent the night alone in the house, but I tell folks now, ‘No, I won’t spend the night in the house alone again.’
“People have seen Bigfoot out here, Dogman, out here, large flying winged creatures, skin walkers, UFOs, devil dogs, odd lights, and several report seeing shadow figures roaming the grounds and in the home. You name it, they’ve seen it. This year we’ve been pretty busy. We reserve the house for paranormal teams. We had over 20 here in May and are averaging 12 to 15 a month. People come here from all over the world.”
Octagon Hall Museum offers overnight paranormal investigations to teams and novices may join the novice ghost hunts hosted by paranormal teams. More than 500 paranormal teams have been here. However, the house is open for all, from history buffs and Civil War devotees to regular folks and those who are curious.
The house, which has four rooms on each of the three floors and the outside walls are three bricks on all eight sides. It boasts 10 fireplaces, nine- and eight-feet-high doors made of black walnut and rough-sawn poplar floors. The cupola, also an octagon, that once capped the stately home, no longer exists as it was struck by lightning in 1916 and burned. The dwelling has 13-feet-high ceilings in the parlor and dining room, and its basement staircase goes down 13 steps.
All spookiness aside, Gaunt said, “This place is very special. People love to come here. It has always been an architectural wonder and an amazing home. It’s 95 percent original. At 175 years old and going strong, you walk through here and it’s as sturdy as can be.
“Billy Byrd, the late former executive director of the Octagon Hall Foundation, had a vision for the house. He had a sultry shop on the square in Franklin and noticed the hall became for rent for a while. He got a hold of a niece of the late Dr. Miles Williams (the second owner of the house), and they formed the Octagon Foundation to keep it as it is.”
This antebellum gem has seen far more than its share of misfortunes, deaths and hauntings, and Gaunt knows much about its tribulations, especially those linked to the Civil War. It was set in motion when Andrew Jackson Caldwell began building the house in 1847. He completed it in 1859.
(It’s possible that Caldwell was inspired by Orson S. Fowler’s book, “The Octagon House: A Home for All,” published in 1848, which championed the idea that an octagon was the ideal shape for architecture. The idea captivated some, and by 1857 some 1,000 octagon houses had been constructed across the land. Some even built eight-sided barns, schoolhouses, churches and pig sties.)
Gaunt reported that Caldwell “put three rows of bricks on the outside and in the stress bearing walls. The bricks were all hand-made here by slaves. Caldwell ran a farm but also had a saddlery business in Russellville (about 20 miles west of here) and a leather and lace business in Auburn (about a dozen miles west). Here on his farm of 1,500 acres, he grew crops, cattle and tobacco.
“The house fell into a lot of tragedy. His first wife Elizabeth passed from typhoid fever at the age of 30. They had three children. The first child, Frances, lived to be 89 and negotiated the sale of the house in 1918. The second child, Mary Elizabeth, when she was 11, was in the winter kitchen in the basement warming herself by the fireplace when some embers flew out her dress caught fire. She lived for seven agonizing days and died and joined her mother in the family plot. Their third child, A.J. Caldwell Jr., was 18 months old when he fell down the staircase and broke his neck and joined his mother and sister in the cemetery.”
Plantation owner Caldwell also had three children (Samuel, Charlie and Anna Roxanna) with one of his slaves. He remarried in 1854, tying the knot with Harriet Morton. Their union produced 11 offspring and lasted 12 years. The patriarch died in 1866 from typhoid fever at the age of 47 and was buried beside his first wife and their children, Mary Elizabeth and Andrew Jr., in the family plot, but his remains no longer rest there.
His second wife, Harriet, ran the farm the next 52 years. After her death in 1920, the family read her will, and she had stipulated that her mate’s remains be dug up and placed in her grave. Evidently, she did not want him lying by his first wife, Elizabeth Akers, for eternity. Thus, his remains were removed from the family plot and reinterred in Bowling Green’s Fairview Cemetery.
House a ‘participant’ in Civil War
Gaunt surmises that the war ruined Caldwell’s plantation, saying “There was nothing civil about the Civil War.
“When war broke out, his home became a victim. On Feb. 13, 1862, the Confederates were in Bowling Green, the Confederate capital of Kentucky. The Union surrounded the town and shelled it for 48 hours, raining fire on the Confederate Army,” he said.
“The Confederates moved out, planning to go to Tennessee along the old Dixie Highway (aka the Nashville Pike). Caldwell’s nephew was a captain of the Kentucky 9th Infantry. The Confederates came here, and the nephew told Caldwell, ‘Hello, uncle. I’m bringing 9,000 Confederate soldiers for dinner.’
“Many of them were wounded. They operated on the men in the basement where they threw the arms, legs and hands out the window. Many men died. We had four generals sitting in the parlor trying to come up with a plan. They left the next afternoon for Tennessee and left the wounded.
“Two days later, the Union army came down the pike to this house. This was a strategic house. It was 45 feet tall with a cupola on top. You could see a long way. The first thing they saw was the wounded soldiers, and they killed them all. We have mass graves on the property. The Union was now in the home of a Confederate sympathizer. They stayed two-and-a-half weeks and took everything they needed.
“Being a super Southern sympathizer, Andrew opened up a Confederate safe house and gave them food, medicine and hid them. He decided to ruin everything he could for the Union army with guerilla tactics, and his No. 1 ambition was to derail the train. The Louisville & Nashville Railroad runs a half mile back of the house. In 1863, Andrew derailed the train, and they burned it. He took the bell off the train, and it’s on the pole behind the house.”
Gaunt can show visitors numerous hidey-holes inside Octagon Hall where Caldwell concealed wounded soldiers behind kitchen cupboards, above closets and under the front steps. A false floor in the basement kitchen leads to a tunnel that runs 250 feet in two directions, possibly escape routes, as one way ends up between the two barns and goes into a cave and the other way winds up close to the old slave shack, which recently was knocked down by high winds.
Caldwell kept a beehive in the cupola and would stow away soldier up there, but not before putting them in bee suits, as the 8x8x8 feet dome was infested with honey-making insects, so Union soldiers would not enter the space.
Due to Caldwell’s loyalty to the South, Union troops poisoned his well. And in 1862, Harriet, the lady of the house, got into an altercation with a Union soldier and he sliced off her left hand with his saber. A portrait of the couple in the dining room shows her replacement wooden hand.
“That lady had some salt. The war was over in 1865, and Andrew died in ’66. She ran the place until 1918,” said Gaunt.
Paranormal sightings begin
In 1918, Dr. Miles Williams, an osteopathic physician from Nashville, bought and remodeled the house and took out some of the hidden staircases. He agreed he would not change the name of the site but later called it Mayfair Farms. Williams lived in Octagon Hall until his death in 1954, and his funeral was the last one that took place in the parlor, which today has numerous relics from the War Between the States on display.
Williams’ wife, Betty, held on to the house for a short time, and it was rented across several decades. In the doctor’s will he decreed that the house go to his wife and then to their 8-year-old niece. In 2001, that grown-up niece worked with Billy Byrd into transferring the property to the Octagon Hall Foundation, which now owns 300 acres.
Four days a week, Gaunt, who resides in Franklin, makes the jaunt to Octagon Hall to greet guests and tell its tales, a mixture of flesh-and-blood humans and of haunts. He’s into both the history and the hereafter. Before descending to the basement, where Mary Elizabeth caught fire and where dozens or more soldiers had limbs sawed off, he always says, “Hello, Basement People!”
“They’re disembodied voices here. You hear footsteps. You hear voices. They’re very intelligent too. They know exactly what’s going on. We’ve heard bells ringing upstairs. Sometimes it’s just me in the house, and I have had a voice yell down and say, ‘Did you hear that?’ I say, ‘Yes, thank you.’ I’ve seen some of the weirdest things in the world.
“My friend, Melvin, and I saw Mary Elizabeth. We were walking down the brick walkway outside and turned around and there was this little girl up in the window, and she was waving at us. We’ve really connected. I saw a guy all dressed in black and wearing a big preacher’s hat. He looked at me and then his feet and head came come together, and pfft! It was like a bunch of gnats.”
The late executive director of Octagon Hall, Byrd told a Nashville TV station in 2017 that he was a skeptic of the supernatural until the day he spied Mary Elizabeth in the basement.
“I assumed that some of the tourists had stopped and the little girl had come in, and I said, ‘Hun, can I help you?’ And the best way I can describe it is that she turned away from [me] and basically encapsulated herself and then just poofed into black dust,” said Byrd. “I’m sure it took me 10 minutes to get my jaw off the floor.”
The Caldwell family’s compact cemetery, hemmed in by a small rock wall, sits in the backyard about 50 yards behind the mansion. There lie the remains of Mary Elizabeth, her mother and brother. Another 50 yards northeast of this plot, beneath a towering bald cypress, a slave graveyard covers the dust and ashes of 17 bodies. Close by are two tombstones that mark the final resting places of two Confederate soldiers. No one knows how many others likely died and were buried on this property.
As for the big eight-sided house, whose floors many of those buried here likely once trod, who knows how many ghosts and spirits haunt its gloomy spaces? I guess the answer lies in the mind of the beholder. I still doubt any of the seekers would spend the night here alone.