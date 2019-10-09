Granville marina

A drawing of the facility at Wildwood Resort that is expected to open next May.

Elected officials gathered with local residents at Wildwood Resort and Marina in Granville last week to break ground on a $3 million expansion designed for Wildwood to host corporate retreats, weddings, family reunions and other events.

Wildwood Resort and Marina, formerly the Granville Marina and Resort, has a full-service restaurant and cabins overlooking Cordell Hull Lake on a 16-acre property in Jackson County. 

“Beginning with the 2020 season, we will be positioned to attract and serve groups throughout most of the year,” Wildwood Resort co-owner John Deane said. The expected opening date is May of next year.

Some of the features of the expansion include:

  • A new entrance and indoor lobby/lounge with an outdoor fire pit overlooking the water
  • Two-story hotel style Lakeview Lodge as well as single bedroom cabins and floating Harbor Cottage houseboats
  • A multi-purpose event room serving as corporate retreat meeting room space, a private dining area for weddings and family reunions, morning yoga classes and evening singer-songwriter performances
  • Boardwalk and sunset pavilion 
  • A kayak, canoe and stand-up paddle board barn near the Wildwood beach

