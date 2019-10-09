Elected officials gathered with local residents at Wildwood Resort and Marina in Granville last week to break ground on a $3 million expansion designed for Wildwood to host corporate retreats, weddings, family reunions and other events.
Wildwood Resort and Marina, formerly the Granville Marina and Resort, has a full-service restaurant and cabins overlooking Cordell Hull Lake on a 16-acre property in Jackson County.
“Beginning with the 2020 season, we will be positioned to attract and serve groups throughout most of the year,” Wildwood Resort co-owner John Deane said. The expected opening date is May of next year.
Some of the features of the expansion include:
- A new entrance and indoor lobby/lounge with an outdoor fire pit overlooking the water
- Two-story hotel style Lakeview Lodge as well as single bedroom cabins and floating Harbor Cottage houseboats
- A multi-purpose event room serving as corporate retreat meeting room space, a private dining area for weddings and family reunions, morning yoga classes and evening singer-songwriter performances
- Boardwalk and sunset pavilion
- A kayak, canoe and stand-up paddle board barn near the Wildwood beach