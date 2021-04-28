The 2021 Wilson County Good Scout Award Luncheon helped to raise more than $51,000 for the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America as dozens of supporters filled the Capitol Theatre to donate and honor scout leaders last week.
The luncheon included a keynote address by retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John Bradley. Robert Carver Bone was honored as the Good Scout Award honoree.
Bone was a founder of the former University Medical Center, which is now Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, and a longtime physician. He also served as a trustee for Cumberland University for nearly 50 years and served as Cumberland University board chairman for 20 years.
“The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scout Oath and Law by helping others and doing their best at all times. This prestigious award honors those who personal and public contributions enhance our community and the world in which we live,” Wilson Bank & Trust CEO John McDearman said.
The Good Scout Award is the highest honor given by the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America for individual or corporate citizens in local communities.
Bone was a member of Troop 146, which was sponsored by the Lebanon Rotary Club, along with his brothers Stratton and Gordon.
“One of the most difficult things I ever had to do was as a 12-year-old. My father took me down to speak to the Rotary Club on scouting. I still have a copy of my little one-page speech,” Bone said. “We had to do that to show respect for scouting and for our appreciation for the Rotary Club for sponsoring us.”
Bone said he believes the spirit of scouting is still alive.
Christina LaPorte, an Eagle Scout of Troop 939, talked about her scout journey and the impact it made on her life.