Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.