The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of three major events at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Wilson County Expo Center, with the scheduling of many other events uncertain.
The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival and Redneck Rumble will not be held at the Expo Center on their original dates. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the wine festival was cancelled and most other events have postponed. The annual Whip Crackin Rodeo has been canceled this year, according to event organizers.
“We are rescheduling events as the date comes up for the event to happen and it can’t happen because of the executive order, so we’re rescheduling out for a future date,” said Hutto, who noted events that haven’t cancelled, but postponed, couldn’t be filed for the county’s insurance.
“Right now, everybody’s scrambling for dates, because events that couldn’t happen are looking for dates out in the future. Those people that normally have those dates are wanting those dates, too. Then, if you have anybody new that’s looking for a date, they’re trying to crumble in there, as well,” Hutto said. “We have tried to keep the calendar full so that when the time does happen for us to get back to business, we won’t be sitting there with empty dates.”
Helen McPeak, Wilson County Promotions executive director, said plans are still being formed for the Wilson County Fair, slated for Aug. 13-22.
“I think we’re being more mindful,” she said. “We’re trying to take care of things going forward to put on the Fair. We’re still making plans. If something were to happen, we’ll be more ready for next year more than even.”
The 2020 Wilson County Fair is set to have the theme “Honoring Hometown Heroes,” to highlight the first responders of the county.
The Expo Center has several events planned for May with groups including United Healthcare, Mother Earth News and Import Alliance, as well as several private events.
The venue also has major events planned for the summer, including the American Cornhole Organization tournament.
“We’re just playing it week by week. Of course, when the executive order gets lifted, I am sure they will come with some kind of specifications on the number of people they will allow for gatherings. We will abide by that order at that time,” Hutto said.
McPeak said she believes the Wilson County Fair could be held with limitations if ordered by Gov. Bill Lee and state leaders.
“I think it could with the help of our local officials. I think that we could do that. I hope it doesn’t come to that, McPeak said. “We have got to be mindful of our fair goers and guests, volunteers and everybody that comes to the Fair. We will have to make those right decisions. I hope by that time we can all celebrate our heroes.”