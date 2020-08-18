A deadly tornado and subsequent crippling COVID-19 closure have packed a dual punch to a two-generational eye care practice in Mt. Juliet, but the Davis family has moved forward, even making plans to open in a new location.
Brothers Mike and Pete Davis, both optometrists, opened Mt. Juliet Family Vision in 1989. In the summer of 2016 Mike Harris’ son, Kevin, joined the practice.
Prior to the pre-dawn March tornado that ripped off the top of their North Mt. Juliet Road office, the optometrists had planned an addition to the building to make room for their new partner.
Even as early as third grade, Kevin Davis knew he wanted to follow in his dad and uncle’s footsteps.
“I had an assignment in third grade that had us write on a note what we wanted to do when we grew up,” he recalled. “I wrote I wanted to be just like my dad, an optometrist, and have my own business and help people see.”
Mike Davis framed that note and it hung on a wall in his patient room for decades.
“When the tornado blew through it went with the wind,” said Kevin Davis. “My dad found it somewhere on the ground. The glass was cracked but the note wasn’t damaged.”
The majority of the upstairs part of their office (a remodeled home) was destroyed with damage downstairs to the individual patient rooms.
“I will never forget the moment I saw it,” said Kevin Davis. “It looked like a bomb went off. We just stood there and hugged each other. And then we went to see what we could save.”
Much of their medical equipment was damaged as well as patient files. They were able to salvage some things, but the big question was where could they open up again. They found a place to lease not far from their original office and almost miraculously opened for patients there within eight days of the tornado.
Their longtime bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, offered storage space in the bank’s second-floor vault for any equipment salvaged. The bank also assisted the practice with disaster loans.