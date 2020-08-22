The Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows continue to take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center despite the Wilson County Fair’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The livestock shows include cattle, goats, pigs and sheep through Sunday, Aug. 23. The Agriculture Education and Birthing Barn plans to have livestock giving birth on camera at www.wilsoncountyfair.net during that time.
More than 20 Junior Shows are scheduled to be held.
This year marked the first year the Wilson County Fair did not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.