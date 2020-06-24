Wilson County and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation have agreed on a $225,000 naming partnership for the Wilson County Expo Center, ending a multi-year search for a naming partner.
The 78,000-square-foot facility will be called the Farm Bureau Tennessee Exposition Center.
Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation President Jeff Aiken said the organization’s goal is to be a valued partner and “build upon the stellar reputation of the James E. Ward Ag Center.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, noting the county first sought a naming partner in 2016, said the partnership is another way to generate revenue and make the expo center self-supporting.
The Farm Bureau Federation will pay Wilson County $45,000 per year for five years for the naming rights through 2024, with the option to renew after the five years. The renewal will include a cost of living increase.
The federation will be responsible for all signage, which will be subject to Wilson County approval.
“The signs will reflect an image and quality for the Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center that will make Wilson County residents proud,” said Aiken, noting Witt Sign Company will produce the signs.
Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation is a voluntary membership organization that began in 1921.
“We advocate on behalf of farmers and our members as the ‘Voice of Agriculture.’ Our policy positions come directly from the grassroots efforts of farmer members and leaders in Tennessee’s 95 counties,” Aiken said.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and all they will bring to the table,” Hutto said.
“We look forward to the opportunity to utilize and showcase the facility for some Farm Bureau events beginning in 2021,” Aiken said. “The venue provides numerous options for an agricultural audience and we believe the Farm Bureau Expo Center will grow in popularity among the agricultural community.”
A celebration of the naming partnership is set for Aug. 11 at the expo center.