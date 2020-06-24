Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 87F. Winds light and variable.