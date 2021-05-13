Circle S. Farms will host its first “Field Day” on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to help businesses in Lebanon who were damaged by flooding in March.
The public event is being marketed as a "Community Development" day, as the local agri-business will be hosting vendors, several Lebanon Square merchants, food trucks, a petting zoo hosted by Greenhill FFA Chapter, Ag Simulator Equipment sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, pick your own berries, agriculture crafts and lessons lead by Middle Tennessee State University students for children ages 5-13, live music, and fresh produce.
The locally owned and operated Century Farm offers a pick your own strawberry patch, a cut and haul Christmas Tree farm, pork and venison processing, assorted berry preserves and pickled products, a wedding venue (The Wedding Woods) as well as full-service catering (Circle S Catering).
“We wanted to supply the (Lebanon) Square Merchants with a venue that would accommodate their merchandise as well as enjoy a day of community support and involvement,” said Lily Rose Steed of Circle S Farms. “We wanted to piggyback this event off of one of our prime pick-your-own strawberry days. This idea soon blossomed into an entire day centered around stimulating Lebanon's entire community.”
Circle S Farms is located at 1445 Old Laguardo Road East in Lebanon.
Local sponsors include headline sponsor CedarStone Bank, corporate friends of the event include Farm Bureau Insurance, Edwards Feed and THW Insurance Services, LLC.