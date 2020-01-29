Former colleagues, mentees and friends remembered William Farmer’s impact on their lives, as well as his impact on Lebanon and Wilson County.
Farmer, 83, died Jan. 19 at his residence. He was a member of the Wilson County Commission, Lebanon City Council, Lebanon Tenth District (LSSD) school board, and his legal career included time as prosecutor for the City of Lebanon and Lebanon City Attorney.
Kristy Corley worked with Farmer for more than 30 years — starting when she was 18 — and said she will always hold Farmer’s memory close to her.
“He had a great work ethic. Every case was like the only one he had. There were many times we would work on weekends when preparing for a trial,” Corley said. “I really enjoyed being able to spend time with him during that time because he would explain to me what we were doing and why we were doing it that way. He always had time and enjoyed teaching you.
“If you didn’t want his opinion you shouldn’t have asked for it because he would tell you like it was whether you liked it or not.”
Current City of Lebanon attorney Andy Wright said Farmer because a mentor to him after he was appointed to that position.
“When I came on as city attorney in 2004, William, who had previously been the city attorney, was on the city council at the time and I was two years out of law school and pretty much a rookie at being a city attorney,” said Wright, noting there is no municipal law training in law school.
“He had multiple opportunities to just eviscerate and never once did. Every single time he used it as a learning tool, mentored me, told me how things should be done, what certain things meant and I’m good at my job today, in no small part, due to William Farmer and his guidance all those years. He was a great statesman and this town is poorer with his passing.”
Friend David Hale highlighted Farmer’s vast educational background.
Farmer held a bachelor of engineering degree from Vanderbilt University, and a master’s of science degree in engineering from Purdue University. He earned his doctorate of jurisprudence from the Nashville School of Law in 1973.
“William Farmer is probably one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever talked with because he had such a varied educational background,” Hale said. “He was a real asset to the city of Lebanon when he was on the council and involved because he not only could provide insight into legal matters, but was very well versed and understood things they were trying to accomplish from an engineering standpoint with water lines and streets and all of those infrastructure things.”