Farmers’’ markets in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are now open after months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and abnormal weather throughout Middle Tennessee.
The Lebanon Farmers Market started in March under its non-winter schedule, with the market being open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. until no later than 7:30 p.m. The Lebanon Farmers’ Market is located at 143 S. Maple St.
The Mt. Juliet Farmers’ Market opened May 2 and will take place through the end of October at Charlie Daniels Park, located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway. The market is open from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Karen Dawson, co-owner of Ralston Farms, said new regulations on farmers’ markets caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have had little impact on her operations.
“Other than more of the customers’ concerns about coming out and exposing themselves (to the virus), we really don’t have a lot of concerns because we already practice a lot of good, protective practices,” Dawson said.
Some recommended changes from Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge guidelines include increased space between market vendors, elimination of sampling products, discouragement of customers touching products unless being bought and increased cleaning.
“(Mt. Juliet) set us up to where the customers can be in front of our tables and we have it taped off so they can’t come in the center. The customers kind of police themselves. We’ve seen if someone is in front of the table, they’ll kind of hang back without having to be reminded,” Dawson said.
Mt. Juliet Farmers’ Market vendors are also required to wear facial coverings.
Eddie Underwood, of Underwood Farms, spends time at the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon farmers’ markets and said there is some difference in consumer behavior in the two cities.
“I’ve only been to the Lebanon Farmers’ Market with my wife on a couple of occasions. In Lebanon, people don’t seem to have as much anxiety. People are coming and don’t seem to have a problem with it. I notice here in Mt. Juliet, people have tended to be more cautious,” he said.
Underwood said the Lebanon Farmers Market has also made similar changes to Mt. Juliet’s to mirror Lee and the CDC’s recommendations.
Underwood said the recent dip in temperatures, which caused a couple of early May frost episodes, along with regular rain and storm weather have caused a slight delay in his tomato operation.
“I would’ve already had tomatoes. We grow one crop inside the greenhouse early in the season. Had it not been so cloudy and so rainy, I would’ve already had ripe tomatoes. It’s put my greenhouse tomatoes about two weeks behind schedule,” he said.
Dawson said despite the changes and uncertainty with the ongoing pandemic, the farmers’ markets guests have remained positive.
“The consumers seem to understand everything that’s going on and they’re realizing that because we do have a good history of providing them with good product that it’s a secure place for them to come and shop,” said Dawson, noting she hasn’t noticed a significant decline in the number of market visitors this year.
“It’s been the same response,” Underwood said of this year’s crowds. “People are coming out and glad to see us.”