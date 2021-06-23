A Nashville tractor-trailer driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County that shut down lanes and caused extreme damage to a pillar supporting the Mt. Juliet Road overpass which was already a construction site early Wednesday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, the driver of the 2015 Volvo commercial tractor-trailer was Luther Stinson, 80. He was killed when the cab of the truck exploded on impact with the bridge support, Miller said.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said emergency repairs will begin on the bridge pillar immediately. The repairs and lane adjustments could last up to three weeks, both on the interstate and overpass.
TDOT spokesperson Heather Jensen said a tentative timeline for repairs to the bridge has been set, along with interstate and bridge travel lanes reduction.
“The crash occurred in a construction zone, where the overpass bridge is being widened. At this time, the damage appears to be limited to the column,” she said.
Jensen said TDOT created a support system for the pillar Wednesday afternoon.
“Barriers will be set up on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road to secure the area around the column and create a safe work zone,” Jensen said. “Temporary support work is expected to take up to a week. Repair work is expected to take up to two weeks, including 10 days to cure concrete needed for the repairs.”
During the repair work, I-40 West will be reduced to three lanes approaching the interchange. North Mt. Juliet Road will be restricted to three lanes on the overpass with two turn lanes to I-40 West and one through lane to North Mt. Juliet Road. The I-40 East exit to North Mt. Juliet Road (Exit 226B) will yield to North Mt. Juliet Road traffic.
According to Jensen, these restrictions could last up to three weeks. Motorists will be alerted with message boards.
“Drivers are advised to use caution and be aware of changing road conditions near the interchange,” said Jensen.
According to City of Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow, the initial $5.9 million project to widen this overpass was awarded to Dement Construction Company in October 2020.
Barlow said the widening project that had been started will increase the overpass lanes to seven, with five northbound lanes and two southbound lanes, with no delays expected.
Jensen said the project has an estimated completion date of May 2022.
“TDOT plans to award an emergency contract to the same contractor to perform the necessary repairs to the damaged bridge column,” she said. “A cost estimate is not currently available for the repairs.”
Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler said right after the accident all lanes of I-40 westbound were closed.
“This was due to unknown structural stability of the overpass bridge,” he said. “Once engineers inspected the bridge, the majority of lanes were able to reopen.”
THP Sgt. John Grinder said the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lane under the overpass.
“A westbound tractor trailer driver lost control,” he said. “It was on the right-side lane of I-40 and the driver hit a guard rail. The semi straddled the guard rail until it hit the support post. The cab immediately caught on fire.”
That section of the interstate was already under construction with a TDOT project to improve and modify the interchange. Grinder said no other cars were involved.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said his department got the call at 5:22 a.m. about a one-car wreck on I-40.
“We were told it was a tractor-trailer and it had hit one of the bridge pillars and sparked into a large fire,” Luffman said. “When we arrived, we saw the semi-tractor portion was completely involved in flames under the overpass.”
Two ladder trucks and two engines responded to the accident. Luffman said it took a matter of minutes to douse the flames.
“And that was good,” he said. “Concrete can quickly become unstable in flames. The crews were fast and effective because we could not allow heat to burn the concrete.”
Luffman said Stinson was a driver for Lipman Family Farms and the trailer was empty.
“Thank goodness,” he said. “That driver hauls wine and spirits and if the trailer had been loaded, we would have lost the overpass.”