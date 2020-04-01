Jeanie Such said she plans to create facemasks for medical personnel every day until hospitals ask people to stop making them.
“We have a lot of sewers in this county that will step forward,” said Such, who has created preemie quilts, angel gowns and quilts as a member of Wilson County Wilson County Family and Community Education.
She said the project, although done in isolation, can make people have a sense of togetherness.
“With being stuck at home, you feel like you’re still part of the community and being productive with your time,” she said.
Such said she’s even donated materials to other residents in her retirement community, where she lives with her husband.
Such said she has made a few dozen, with each one taking about 20 minutes.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will accept hand-sewn masks that meet certain requirements, although Vanderbilt University Medical Center leaders said the center has an “adequate” supply of personal protective equipment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not suggest cloth material as a first-line defense against the coronavirus, but cloth masks work well for other conditions and can help conserve reserves of N-95 respirator masks, according to a news release from the hospital.
For information about the sewing pattern approved by Vanderbilt, contact Shelly Barnes at sphill24@utk.edu.
For donation information, contact Traci Pope, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital community relations director, at traci.t.pope@vumc.org.