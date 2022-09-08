The 9-year-old Fire Department of Mt. Juliet has added two key positions to move forward the department’s vision to address ambulance service and keep up with the city’s growth.
FDMJ began Sept. 30, 2013, with an original crew of 12 that has grown to 37 with the hiring of Emergency Medical Services Chief Eric Newman and newly appointed Fire Marshal Brent Blamires.
Newman started in the EMS Chief position on Aug. 22 after nine years with Vanderbilt LifeFlight. Blamires was promoted from FDMJ shift captain to the Fire Marshal position on July 11. Blamires started with FDMJ in 2016 as a firefighter.
“I am sitting in the middle of an A-Team,” FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman said last week. “My prayers have been answered and I’m blessed to be in this position surrounded by just the right staff. We soon will have a north side fire station (under construction), and we now are on our way to an ambulance division and have a full-time fire marshal.”
It’s estimated that the fire department will respond to about 4,500 calls a year. Two weeks ago, it had 100 calls in one week.
“About 80-85 percent of those are medical,” Luffman said. “And the fire marshal position coincides with the growth. We have so many new businesses, and 50 years as a city, we also have to address the older businesses, the mom and pops. It’s a lot of growth, not just big boxes like the 3.6 million square foot Amazon facility.”
Goal of more ambulances
Newman said EMS is a passion of his and the idea of taking FDMJ’s ambulance program from the ground up to a “premier” EMS operations center is both exciting and challenging for him. Luffman said he reached out to Newman as a consultant before the position was developed.
“Eric is the smartest man I know in the game,” said Luffman. “For this effort to get this off the ground, we knew we needed the smartest person in the field. That’s why he’s now the EMS chief. His running numbers with us months ago morphed into a natural fit.”
The past nine years in his work with Vanderbilt LifeFlight, Newman functioned as a flight paramedic, manager, and associate director. He previously worked as EMS Director in Lauderdale County near Memphis. He’s been in the EMS field 26 years.
“This field became a passion for me in high school,” he said. “Then as a first responder in my hometown. I love taking care of people, someone in need and step up to do that. I got my EMT to help my community grow and take care of its citizens.”
Newman plans to hire about 18 EMTs and paramedics. However, the first step is finding ambulances.
“It can take 18 to 24 months to find chassis,” he said. “But we are reaching out to local venders to acquire them and help us get this up and running.”
Newman said he hopes to have two ambulances in the fall. The new ambulances will come out of Station 1 and Station 3. Luffman said he hopes to have four manned ambulances by the end of the year.
Emphasizing fire safety
Luffman said Blamires’ role as the department’s full time fire marshal is critical to advance the department.
“Brent immediately, and always, has shown an interest in this line of fire service,” said Luffman. “He takes the lead with this official work and was the obvious choice with his incredible interest.”
Blamires said he wanted to be a firefighter since he was growing up in Idaho. Starting in 2001, he held several positions in the Jerome, Idaho, fire department. He also served as a district training captain and helped to build a wildland division while he was a strike team leader for their wildland response.
“I lived in Twin Falls and got tired of the negative 20-degree weather,” he said.
He started with FDMJ in 2016 as a firefighter and worked his way up to captain and now fire marshal.
In this new role, he said he will conduct fire investigations, review plans for new businesses (sprinkler systems, etc.), conduct annual inspections of existing business and oversee the Community Risk Reduction Program (visiting schools, teaching fire safety, etc.).
“What I really love is working with new businesses, such as the big boxes, warehouses, and hotels,” he said. “All the research that goes with that and going through the standards. I love reading the code books.”
Blamires, who lives in Murfreesboro with his wife and two boys, said his one-year goal is to increase annual fire inspections, show the community the city cares about their fire safety, and get into the schools to talk about fire safety.
“Overall, to make the businesses know they have the best fire department response and care,” he said.
Recently, Luffman and Blamires held a Fire Inspection class and it yielded 13 fire inspectors for the department out of its existing firefighter pool.
“Now, Brent has 13 fire inspectors he can pull from when needed, to offer fire inspections in the city,” Luffman said. “My vision is eventually for Chief Blamires to have his own department and staff as we grow. He also works very closely with the city’s codes department.”