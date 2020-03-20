Showers in the Vicinity

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.