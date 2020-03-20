The State of Tennessee and FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Mt. Juliet.
The center is located at the Mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. The hours are 9 a.m.–6 p.m. every day.
Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses affected by the March 3 severe storms and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the state and other interests will be at the center to talk about available assistance and provide referrals to help with recovery.
SBA disaster assistance employees are available to answer questions about SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply to the SBA.
Disaster survivors with uninsured or underinsured losses can also apply for FEMA assistance by:
• Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
• Downloading the FEMA App
• Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) The toll-free numbers are open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.