Fiddlers Grove Historic Village remains open despite sustaining heavy damage from the March 3 tornado that ripped through Wilson County.
Fiddlers Grove director Gwen Scott said tours are available, although 31 of 60 buildings in the village sustained damage. The village, located in the James E. Ward Ag Center, has buildings as old as 223 years.
“We are doing fine and we anticipate that no events will be changed, except for maybe moving to another building while we get back to normal,” Scott said.
Damage to buildings ranged from roof damage and foundation damage to complete loss of structures. The Fiddlers Grove Drug Store, built in 1998, was uprooted and turned upside down due to the tornado.
Some Fiddlers Grove staples remained intact, including the popular wedding venue Melrose Church, which was built in 1883.
Scott thanked the “dozens” of volunteers and waves of support, noting Fiddlers Grove would “be back to normal soon.”