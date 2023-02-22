Second of three parts
“Walking Tall” director Phil Karlson, who began his career in the 1930s with Universal Studios, helmed dozens of films from the 1940s into the mid-1970s and was especially capable in the film-noir genre.
Among his credits were “The Phenix City Story,” “Kid Galahad” (with Elvis Presley), “The Silencers” and “The Wrecking Crew” (both with Dean Martin) and 1975’s “Framed,” his last film in which he reteamed with Joe Don Baker.
Before filming began in July 1972, Karlson told The Jackson Sun that he found the exploits of Buford Pusser “utterly fabulous.” So much so that he first had to agree to direct “Ben,” a sequel to “Wilbur,” a rat picture. “I promised I would do ‘Ben’ if I got the Pusser picture,” he recollected.
Describing how he planned to handle Pusser’s biopic, he said, “I want my audiences to feel revulsion at the things that are done to this man. Violence is dreadful, and I hate it more than most people do.
“This story will be as realistic as we can make it. We will pull no punches. It will show some episodes that will make your skin crawl. It’s hard to show a man’s jaw shot away or his wife’s brains blown out, but we will portray those things as accurately as our techniques will allow,” said Karlson.
Several days before filming began, hundreds of wannabe actors from McNairy, Chester and Madison counties were screened by the casting crew as more than 200 extras were needed. In the meantime, Bing Crosby Productions brought in several stars, three dozen supporting actors and more than 50 technicians from Hollywood. The stars included Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman, Rosemary Murphy, Noah Beery Jr. and Brenda Benet along with veteran character actors Logan Ramsey, Lurene Tuttle, Gene Evans, Kenneth Tobey, Bruce Glover, Douglas Fowley, Richard X. Slattery and child actors Dawn Lyn and Leif Garrett.
Originally, the film was to be shot on location in McNairy County, but those plans quickly evaporated, so the first day of action kicked off July 12, 1972, on a Chester County farm near Henderson.
That same day a headline in The Jackson Sun declared: Selmer Scores Plot of Pusser Movie, Declares It Will Give ‘A Black Eye.’ The article reported: City officials here have taken issue with the plot of “Walking Tall,” the movie about the crime-busting exploits of former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, charging “our area stands to gain nothing but a black eye from production of such a film.”
Selmer Mayor Billy Glover and alderman declared in a letter to the Sun: “The plot of this story has little, if any, resemblance to the truth.”
Five days previously The Jackson Sun reported: Mort Briskin, producer of the film “Walking Tall,” which has created a wave of controversy in Selmer, has “personally taken responsibility” for what he called an erroneous press release from Bing Crosby Productions.
Briskin told the Sun that the press release in the Jackson Sun which outlined the action of the film based on the life of Buford Pusser “was a mistake” and that the city of Selmer “is not portrayed as a place of vice and corruption.”
Briskin said when “Walking Tall” was planned, he intended to shoot all the movie in Selmer and McNairy County, in the place where the ambush of Pusser and other true-life incidents actually occurred; he wanted to use McNairy County people, and wanted to see his crew and company catered and housed by McNairy County facilities “because I had made a promise to Buford Pusser that I would make this movie in his county using his people, and spend my money in his county.”
But he met with opposition from the beginning, Briskin said, when advance production men visited Selmer on two separate occasions, and reported to Briskin that they met “with no cooperation” by local officials.
In response to charges that Selmer would gain nothing but “a black eye” from Briskin’s movie, he responded that he was spending in excess of $1 million in Madison and Chester counties that would have been spending in McNairy County — on caterers (125 meals a day), hotel accommodations and other services — if he had been met with “the right kind of cooperation in the beginning.” Briskin said he would have sacrificed convenience and used several Selmer motels for the approximately 90 rooms he needed to house the film crew.
The result was the cast and crew and 100 members of Crosby Productions stayed at the Jackson Holiday Inn.
Pusser and his lawyer, Lloyd Tatum, negated the idea that the movie would reflect the area as a “redneck community” and also said it would not portray the southerners as the “stereotyped violent yokels” generally typecast by Hollywood.
As for Dwana Pusser’s remembrances of the making of “Walking Tall,” she said, “Daddy was really excited that it was going to be made in the places where the story actually took place. But other folks had other ideas. Certain local politicians were determined that ‘Walking Tall’ would not be filmed in McNairy County. They told the Hollywood guys, ‘Sorry, McNairy County is not available.’ It was purely a matter of jealousy.”
Dwana, who was 11 that summer, recollected, “The courtroom scenes were filled with people from Henderson and Chester County. Lloyd Tatum, Red West, Jason Hollingsworth, all locals, got small speaking parts. Several local clubs and honky-tonks got free facelifts, courtesy of the movie. The Delta Club, outside of Jackson, was reborn as the Lucky Spot for the movie, and the Pine Ridge Club, between Jackson and Bolivar, got a makeover. A number of scenes were also filmed in some of the small rural communities, places such as Medina and Sweet Lips.
“As for other cast members, I got to know the child actors who portrayed my brother Mike (Pusser’s adopted son) and me. The actors were real life brother and sister Leif Garrett and Dawn Lyn.”
(Garrett, who became a teen idol, was 11 at the time, and Lyn, a co-star of TV’s “My Three Sons,” was 9.)
“We were pen pals for a while. We played on the set. Leif was about my age, and Dawn was 9 during the filming of the first movie. Their mother was a real sweet lady. One day on the set, I said to her, ‘Boy, I sure am sweating.’ And she told me, ‘No, dear. Ladies don’t sweat. They dew. You’re not sweating. You’re dewing.’ ”
Sources for this story include: articles in The Jackson Sun: June 18, 1972; July 2, 1972; July 12, 1972; July 17, 1972; July 19, 1972; August 28, 1972; March 29, 1973; April 22, 1973; June 23, 1973; Memphis Commercial Appeal: June 25, 1972; Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle July 12, 1972; The Memphis Press-Scimitar Jan. 5,1973; The Tennessean: May 5, 1972, June 25, 1972; and “Walking On,” by Dwana Pusser with Ken Beck and Jim Clark (published by Pelican Press, 2008).