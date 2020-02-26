A Lebanon teen recently discovered a live World War II mortar, which prompted a daylong mission to safely remove and detonate the explosive, but finding similar explosives isn’t uncommon in the region, according to emergency response representatives.
Blake Davis, 13, discovered the mortar near Hartmann Plantation as he surveyed a field with a metal detector. Davis said he initially thought the mortar was a piece of metal, but realized it was an explosive after he dug up the mortar.
Davis and his family called the Lebanon Police Department, which responded along with a Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb tech liaison and Fort Campbell representatives. The mortar was too unstable to move a long distance, according to Lebanon officials, which resulted in it being moved a short distance and detonated.
“Finding military ordnance in this area is pretty common due to WWII training maneuvers being conducted here,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, who said troopers commonly assist in similar situations. “This is not a unique situation. It may be old dynamite or old military ordnance.”
Miller referenced the region’s rural and military history as reasons why military equipment is often discovered.
“Middle Tennessee was rural countryside for many years. As the populations grows, old ordnances are often located,” he said.
The Tennessee Maneuver Area was a training area in Middle Tennessee, taking place in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Maury, Moore, Perry, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
In 1942, the War Department selected Cumberland University as the location of the headquarters for the Tennessee Maneuvers.
Col. Jerry McFarland (Army-Ret.) said it’s rare to find live mortars in Wilson County because most maneuvers involving the equipment would have taken place in more northern Middle Tennessee areas.
“If someone finds what they believe to be an explosive they should leave the area and contact their local law enforcement agency immediately,” Miller said.