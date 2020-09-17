A fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary School shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday was quickly extinguished, according to Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman. The fire was contained to one classroom.
“The first units on the scene did notice that the sprinkler system had engaged on the inside and there were staff members on the outside mitigating the flames with fire extinguishers,” Luffman said.
Luffman said that the fire originated from an air conditioning/heating unit under the classroom’s window. A black mark from the flames was left on the outside and inside wall of the room.
Because Mondays are a teacher workday at Wilson County Schools, students were not in the building. There were no injuries to staff or firefighters.
The district announced that it expected no disruption of classes on Tuesday for its hybrid-plan students. Students in grades pre-K through third are scheduled to return to the building for classes five days a week on Sept. 21.
Water from the sprinkler system and firefighting efforts did seep under the room’s doors into the hallway and to other classrooms, but that was cleaned up by MJFD personnel, Luffman said.
WCS’ maintenance crews arrived at the school shortly after the flames were extinguished, and a professional cleaning service was on campus a short time later.
Kids’ Club, which meets in the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium, was allowed to continue.
In 2017, another HVAC unit at the school caught fire and caused extensive fire and water damage to a classroom on the opposite end of the building.