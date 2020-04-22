Fire further damaged a Mt. Juliet warehouse last Friday during a salvage operation to clean up damage from a March 3 tornado.
The warehouse, located on Athletes Way North, caught fire around 1:40 p.m., causing the roadway to close between Volunteer Boulevard and Division Street.
Mt. Juliet Police said part of the warehouse was destroyed during the tornado and the remaining structure caught fire during salvage operations.
Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman crews said were battling a nearby brush fire when they noticed smoke coming from the warehouse.
Luffman said high winds carried the flames into part of the building destroyed by the tornado. He said that multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.