New hazmat detection equipment has been added to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s lifesaving arsenal through a grant from a sandwich restaurant company’s charitable foundation.
The amount of the grant was $5,362 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Firehouse Subs has a location in both Mt. Juliet and Hermitage. FDMJ Lt. Bryan Travis applied for the grant in 2021.
“This equipment is essential and ours needed to be replaced,” he said. “This grant equipment helps everyone out, the taxpayers. It helps ease the monetary burden of the new EMS department and the new station coming online. We are so lucky it was awarded to us.”
The equipment provided are four gas monitors, three calibration gas cylinders and three soft cases. Travis said they will use this equipment regularly.
“We can use them on our regular common carbon monoxide situations,” he said. “Peoples’ detectors go off and we can check their air. Also, it detects natural gas situations.”
He mentioned the train derailment across from Mt. Juliet Elementary School this year and said these new devices are perfect for that type of situation.
“Our taxpayers have shouldered all the burden of the department's budget thus far,” said FDMJ Fire Marshal Brent Blamires. “For the most part, we’ve been able to purchase the critical equipment needed for our crew, but unfortunately some things got pushed to the backburner after the stress of 2020 and 2021. We are so grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for helping us fill the gap.”
According to FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman, the foundation awarded another grant to the department nine years ago.
“With everything going on right now, the benevolence of Firehouse Subs to provide lifesaving equipment to us again is incomparable,” said Luffman. “Our department truly appreciates this. We can use this equipment in a number of areas, even with structural fires to see if there is an acceptable atmosphere.”