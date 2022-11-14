MJ fire equipment

These pieces of lifesaving hazmat detection equipment will help FDMJ firefighters check the level of unseen, poisonous gases.

 LAURIE EVERETT

New hazmat detection equipment has been added to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s lifesaving arsenal through a grant from a sandwich restaurant company’s charitable foundation.

The amount of the grant was $5,362 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Firehouse Subs has a location in both Mt. Juliet and Hermitage. FDMJ Lt. Bryan Travis applied for the grant in 2021.

