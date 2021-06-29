One of Lebanon’s oldest religious institutions is celebrating its 200th anniversary this week with several events that reunited generations of churchgoers.
First Baptist Church Lebanon held a celebratory service and dinner last Sunday, and is scheduled to host a Light Up Lebanon event at the East Main Street church on Wednesday, June 30 that will feature food, fireworks and live music at 6 p.m.
The celebration service included a homecoming choir, which performed songs that were sung at the church’s 100th celebration.
First Baptist Church Lebanon formed June 30, 1821, with nine members as a branch of Spring Creek Church. The church struggled for its first decade of existence, but eventually grew and expanded.
By 1849, the church built a building on East Main Street for $7,000 that went unchanged for 62 years until it was remodeled in 1911. The church’s most recent major renovation was completed in 1968.
At the celebration service, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell discussed the world’s happenings 200 years ago, which included James Monroe beginning his second term as president, the United States gaining control of the Florida territory and Mexico gaining its independence.
“Two hundred years ago is a long time, but for the past 200 years, this church has been leading people to Christ. It has shepherded families through both good and bad,” said Bell, whose family has been longtime members of the church.
“This is special day for me as a mayor, but this is also a special day for me as a member of this church. Everybody in here has stories just like that. I’m just the one lucky enough to be up here to tell my story. The amazing thing is for the past 200 years, countless families in this community have told those same stories. When I say 200 years is a long time, it’s not only a long time, it’s a great time.”
Bell presented a proclamation to the church leaders and said the church is a vital part of the city because its members have assisted the community in numerous ways.
Bill Choate of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board presented the church with a plaque and praised the church’s impact on the state and nation.
“Your impact is beyond this place. For 200 years, this congregation has impacted around the state,” he said. “This church has been a part of work across the state building hospitals, building universities, taking care of children in children’s homes and starting other churches. This church has done that year in and year out and continue to do that. I commend you for your work in your ministry and your leadership.”
State Rep. Clark Boyd and State Sen. Mark Pody presented a proclamation to the church on behalf of the Tennessee General Assembly.
Ray Cleek, assistant director and administrator of the Babb Center, a Christian counseling center in Hendersonville, delivered a message to the congregation about God’s warnings and solutions for the church.
Cleek served as minister at First Baptist Church Lebanon from 1979 to 1993.
“I’ve tried to live up to the example Dr. Cleek set here and his wife,” said First Baptist minister David Freeman, who said he is reminded of Cleek’s impact constantly.