Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee held a press conference shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to announce the state has its first confirmed case of the corona virus disease (COVID-19) – and that patient is a resident of Williamson County.
The patient is an adult male, who is currently isolated at home and experiencing only mild symptoms. His household contacts are also quarantined and in the process of being monitored and evaluated for COVID19.
Gov. Lee stated, “As confirmed cases surfaced in other parts of the world, we in Tennessee prepared early. Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin COVID19 testing, and we continue to remain confident in our ability and in the measures that we’re taking to prevent the spread of this infection now that is in our state.”
Health officials confirmed the patient recently traveled out of the state, returning home four or five days ago when he began experiencing mild symptoms. They also confirmed he has not traveled outside of the country and his activity since returning to Williamson County has been
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said, “We are now working closely with the CDC and local healthcare partners to identify this patients’ contacts and contain the spread of this disease in our community.”
Medical Epidemiologist Mary-Margaret Fill, MD, with the THD said the patient’s activity outside of their home upon returning from their out-of-state trip was very limited.
Piercy said the public should take the same precautions as they would with the flu. She noted most COVID19 patients have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and do not require hospitalization. However, a smaller number of patients can have severe symptoms that do require hospitalization, primarily with the elderly and those who suffer from chronic medical conditions.
Citizens are encouraged to
- wash your hands often with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Avoid contact with those that may be sick
Gov. Lee said, “I have full confidence in our preparedness plan that we have put in place. I also have full confidence in our department of health and in their strategy from this point forward and the preparation that was made prior to this point.
“While this is a serious situation, I urge Tennesseans to keep this illness in perspective as the vast majority of cases are mild and manageable. Simple actions like washing your hands can go a long way in us together helping mitigate the situation.”
A handful of tests have been done in the state since Feb. 20 with negative results until now.
Dr. Piercy advised, “At this time, the overall risk to the general public remains low.”
For more information, visit tn.gov/health.