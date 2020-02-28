The Lebanon Square is now home to a fitness facility after being established in Mt. Juliet for more than eight years.
Re:MOVE//Training occupies a corner of the Lebanon Square for its second location as husband and wife team Israel and Crystal Horne look to expand their impact further in Wilson County.
“We’re at the point where we knew we had something cool and original and wanted to expand what we were doing. Lebanon seemed like a natural place with all of the growth that’s happening here,” Crystal said. “It’s a beautiful location. We love the Square. Everyone has been so welcoming and sweet. We walked in and instantly knew this was the right fit.”
Horne said Re:MOVE is not a CrossFit gym or boot camp, but rather personal training in a group setting. The facility does not offer open gym time, but offers certified personal trainers to lead clients through each 60-minute class.
“In the 60 minutes, if a client wants to lose weight or get stronger or more mobile, we hit all of those aspects in each class,” she said.
Horne said the concept of Re:Move started with a boot camp held in a park more than eight years ago.
“I was a single mom raising two kids and I needed extra money. I started running a bootcamp in the park before I partnered with him. I did that for two years and it started working and decided to open a gym,” she said.
Israel has three third-degree black belts in martial arts and she asked him to teach a class. Four months after the pair partnered, they had a brick and mortar location in Mt. Juliet.
Horne said the journey from the park to the Lebanon Square has been “scary, hard, intimidating and rewarding,” noting her relationship with Israel went from friends to business partners to married couple.