An extraordinary and poignant incident that occurred in Glen Beard’s Watertown Junior High schoolroom in early November 1951 remains engraved in his bank of memories.
“I was in the same class with James Williams, who I believe was a freshman, a year ahead of me. Someone from the office came to get him in the classroom on the second floor and took him out of class. A few minutes later he came back, and he was crying,” recalled Beard, 82. “He got his coat and things and left. We didn’t know what was going on. Later in the day we found out his brother had been killed in Korea. That’s something that just sticks with you.”
James’ brother, Cpl. Claude Williams, a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, had been seriously wounded by the enemy in North Korea on Nov. 4, 1951. He died of those wounds later that day. He was 24 years and three months old.
His body would not be brought back to Wilson County until mid-January 1952, where he would be interred in the Fairview Cemetery beside Fall Creek Baptist Church, where he had been a member all of his young life.
Claude had followed in the military shoes of his three older brothers, Robert, Clarence and John, who served in World War II, while younger brother, James, would follow Claude to Korea.
Claude and his four brothers, who survived the war but are now deceased, will be honored at 1 p.m. Friday at the Fall Creek bridge, about two miles away from the home place where they were raised, when the concrete span will be dedicated as Williams Brothers Memorial Bridge
“I remember it distinctly,” said Beard, an Army veteran himself, of that fateful day. “I’m gonna be there at the dedication.”
The ceremony, sponsored by Lebanon VFW Post 5015, will take place at the bridge on Cainsville Road near its intersection with Simmons Bluff Road about a mile and a half south of Norene General Store.
The five veterans were the sons of Marvin and Ellen Williams and had a sister, Lucille, and two other brothers, Glen and Enoch.
“All five grew up in Norene, went to Watertown schools and belonged to Fall Creek Baptist Church, and four of them were buried in Fairview Cemetery beside Fall Creek Church,” said Ken Kackley, Lebanon Post 5015’s national home recruiter.
“I was friends with Enoch Williams, one of the brothers of the deceased vets. l talked with him all the time at the Norene store. He and I knew that they needed to be recognized. The only thing he asked for was that we not do it until he had passed away. I took it to our post, and the post approved it and we started the process,” Kackley explained.
Sharing what would take place during the dedication, he said, “We’re going to welcome everybody for coming out, and we will recognize State Sen. Mark Pody, State Rep. Clark Boyd, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, Watertown High School Principal Darian Brown and VFW Commander Bill Moss.”
“We will talk about these five brothers and what they did. Glen Beard will share what happened one day at Watertown School. The Tennessee National Guard will unveil the sign and in the mean time we will be having a flyover with four airplanes. The planes then will fly over the cemetery behind Fall Creek Baptist Church where four of the brothers are buried. The service should take less than half an hour.
“You know, the slogan for Veterans of Foreign War is ‘No one does more for veterans than the veterans of foreign wars.’ How much more can we do for five brother veterans? All gave some, and, in this case, one gave all.”
Family memories
Robert Williams, John’s son, who lives on the family farm in Norene, described the farm where his six uncles and aunt were raised saying, “My granddad was Marvin Williams and his wife was Ellen. They milked cows, grew tobacco, raised a garden and lived right in Norene. My granddad used to sit on the square peddling garden stuff in Lebanon. He’d sell produce there like they do at the farmers’ market. It was no money-making life. They milked, had beef cattle on the farm and sold hogs to Tuckers Sausage and Elm Hill Sausage, 400 or 500 a month.
“I was one year old when Uncle Claude got killed in Korea. The ballfield at Norene used to be named for him, Claude Mason Williams Field.”
Connie Williams Sullivan, daughter of James Williams, shared a few more details about Claude, the uncle she never met.
“I don’t remember my father saying a lot about Claude’s death. Daddy was in high school when he passed away. Apparently when he was in the service, Claude met a lady stateside that he became engaged to. It was enough of a relationship that Papaw (Marvin) and Gran (Ellen) went to her high school graduation, way up north.
“Papaw and Gran kept a photo of Claude and his flag in their hall. I grew up knowing him even though he died before I was born. I doubt they realized what an impact that made on us. I have seen his name in the Veterans Memorial Museum in Pigeon Forge.”
BAND OF BROTHERS
The five Williams brothers from Norene who served in the military will have a bridge in their hometown named for them on Friday. Only one, Claude, was killed in action.
Claude Williams, who served in the Army during the Korean War, died Nov. 4, 1951, at age 24 from injuries received in battle.
Clarence Williams, who served in the Navy during WWII, died May 13, 1973, at age 52.
John Williams, who served in the Navy during WWII, died Feb. 27, 2008, at age 83.
James Williams, who served in the Army during the Korean War, died March 5, 2010, at age 74.
Robert Williams, who served in the Army during WWII, died Oct. 17, 2014, at age 89.
Besides Claude Williams, other Wilson Countians killed during the Korean War were Paul Haynes, Clarence L. Farmer, Odis M. Harris, Joseph Rhea Pursley, Johnnie E. Rhodes, Charles E. Rodgers and Calvin Coolidge Vick.