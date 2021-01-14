Commuters along Lebanon Road will likely see a new traffic signal near Five Oaks on the west side of Lebanon by the end of the year after the city council approved an agreement for the project.
The traffic signal will be at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Five Oaks Boulevard, and is estimated to cost $350,000. The council reached a traffic signal agreement with Five Oaks Estates II, LLC for the group’s contribution of $95,645, which equals about 27 percent of the estimated cost.
Lebanon Planning staff said the design for the traffic light is already completed, and the city would likely open bids for the project near the middle of February. Staff said construction of the light could take 10 to 11 months to complete after the council awards a bid.