Approximately 50 businesses on the Lebanon Square were damaged by floodwaters this past weekend, according to a news release from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Two business owners said their stores will be shut indefinitely.
Heavy rainfall hit Wilson County, where the National Weather Service’s Nashville office reported Lebanon received 7 inches of rain and Mt. Juliet received 6.88 inches of rain in a 24-hour period from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.
Floodwaters reached as high as two feet in downtown Lebanon and damaged homes and businesses throughout the county.
“We do have a lot of businesses and a lot of families that were impacted. There were several rescue operations that had to take place,” said Lebanon Police spokesman PJ Hardy.
Hardy put a video on the department’s social media page showing the Lebanon Square early Sunday morning with several areas of flooding, especially in the southwest corner parking lot. Town Creek, which runs under the Lebanon Square, overflowed overnight.
“We know it’s a lot of places,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, who said he met with law enforcement officials at the Lebanon Square around 1 a.m. Sunday morning to start assessing damage.
The owners of two Lebanon Square businesses -- Harper’s Books and Main Street Mercantile and Creamery – said they are closing indefinitely because of water damage.
The owners of Edwards Feed, located about a block from the Square and adjacent to Town Creek, reported 32 inches of floodwater at its front door over the weekend and was closed on Monday.
LPD reported several hazardous and impassable roadways as flooded areas became more known Monday, including: South Maple Street in front of the Wilson County Memorial Park; Baddour Parkway, where floodwaters overtook the Lebanon Dog Park and parking lot of Pro Bowl West; East Spring Street, where a van remained stranded in roadway’s high flood waters Sunday morning; Maple Hill Drive; Piedmont Drive; Stroud Drive and Winwood Drive.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get through this and work harder to get back to normal. I appreciate everyone out there,” Bell said. “We’ve had a rough several days and thank you for staying safe, and do everything you can to support our city and our people because we all need it right now.”
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the only remaining road closures in the city due to flooding Sunday morning were Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Jackson Hollow and Woodridge Place near Clemmons Road and Woodridge Place. The bridge on Woodbridge Place near Golden Bear Gateway and Mt. Juliet High School was heavily damaged by floodwater and will be closed for an extended period of time.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said Woodridge Place should be repaired by the end of the week, although the bridge will remain closed.
Chandler said at the peak of Sunday’s flooding, the city saw 15 road closures.
Chandler said officers also responded monitored the Valley Center Shopping Center on North Mt. Juliet Road just north of Stoners Creek that sustained extensive flood damage. The shopping center houses Bargain Hunt, Dollar General, Planet Fitness and several restaurants.
The Mt. Juliet League youth baseball and softball complex also sustained extensive flood damage on all 13 fields. Damage ranged from moved bleachers and collapsed dugouts to destroyed signage and fences.
Chandler said the agency conducted three home water rescues and 12 vehicular water rescues and responded to five non-injury crashes. Chandler said most of the water rescues took place on West Division Street.
“It’ll probably be an historic flood for us and probably for the Nashville area. I don’t know where it ranks, but the meteorologists are going to figure that out,” Chandler said.
Wilson County Schools were closed Monday because of the street closures.
WeGo officials announced Sunday night that train service was not available Monday and buses would be used Tuesday because of debris on the tracks. A news release from the transportation service said that construction crews were removing the debris from the tracks near Caro Bend Road and Martha Station.