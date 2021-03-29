Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT TUESDAY UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night * Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee Tuesday Night. Scattered to numerous showers are expected to last through at least Wednesday late afternoon hours. Some showers could linger across Cumberland Plateau Region during Wednesday evening also. One to two inches, with locally higher amounts around 3 inches, possible on already significantly saturated ground conditions from rainfall of previous days. * Rainfall will cause excess runoff and localized flash flooding in the watch area, including adding additional water level rises on already elevated area rivers and creeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&