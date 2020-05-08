Florists continue to prepare for one the industry’s busier days of the year despite subtle changes to their operations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Valentine’s Day is definitely our big day, but Mother’s Day is right behind it,” Henderson’s Florist owner Tiffany Koelliker said. “It is a little bit different because Valentine’s is usually simpler with roses, and it usually goes to the woman’s job and then you’re done. Mother’s Day pieces can go to mothers or grandmothers and it’s a lot larger in that aspect because we cover a larger area.”
Koelliker said the widespread reach of the Lebanon shop pushes safety to the forefront as deliveries are made with no contact. However, she said most of the Mother’s Day plan remains the same despite the pandemic, including the need for extra help.
“It’s always busy Friday or Saturday, which makes it a little more challenging because it’s spread out over two days,” said Koelliker, noting she hired four additional people to help.
Koelliker said the shop made about 260 arrangements for Mother’s Day last year, not including those pre-made and sold in the shop.
Koelliker said she thinks this year’s Mother’s Day could be as busy as last year.
“If we can get that much this year, we’ll be happy. I have a feeling it’ll be good,” she said. “We actually had our biggest Easter we’ve had in years and I think that’s due to the fact that people can’t go visit so they’re sending flowers.”
She said the coronavirus has created some issues with supply, however.
“We are having to do a lot of substitutions right now because a lot of our growers haven’t been able to send flowers and our wholesalers have not been able to get them,” she said.
Koelliker said the shop is able to deliver to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which have adopted their own protocols to handle deliveries.
“They’ve been great to work with and everything through this,” Koelliker said. “We really want to brighten the days of those people in there during this time.”