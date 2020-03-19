LSSD

Beginning Monday, March 23, the Lebanon Special School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 & under.

Packaged meals will be available for pick-up at the specified times and locations below Monday through Friday, March 27.

The program is open to all area children regardless of district affiliation.

Children MUST BE PRESENT to receive a meal.

Mobile Locations & Meal Service Times (Look for district vehicles):

Springhill Townhomes 10:00-10:15 am

Peyton Road Apartments 10:25-10:40 am

Weatherly Estates 10:55-11:15 am

Rollingwood Apartments 11:35-11:50 am

Greentree Apartments 12:00-12:30 pm

Tater Peeler 10:00-10:15 am

Head Homes 10:30-10:45 am

Inman Court 10:55-11:15 am

Upton Heights 11:25-11:45 am

Don Fox Park 10:45 am-12 Noon

Castle Heights Elementary 10:30-11:30 am (Meals served from cafeteria loading area - look for signs)

Byars Dowdy Elementary 10:30-11:15 am (Meals served at front entrance of school)

