Beginning Monday, March 23, the Lebanon Special School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 & under.
Packaged meals will be available for pick-up at the specified times and locations below Monday through Friday, March 27.
The program is open to all area children regardless of district affiliation.
Children MUST BE PRESENT to receive a meal.
Mobile Locations & Meal Service Times (Look for district vehicles):
Springhill Townhomes 10:00-10:15 am
Peyton Road Apartments 10:25-10:40 am
Weatherly Estates 10:55-11:15 am
Rollingwood Apartments 11:35-11:50 am
Greentree Apartments 12:00-12:30 pm
Tater Peeler 10:00-10:15 am
Head Homes 10:30-10:45 am
Inman Court 10:55-11:15 am
Upton Heights 11:25-11:45 am
Don Fox Park 10:45 am-12 Noon
Castle Heights Elementary 10:30-11:30 am (Meals served from cafeteria loading area - look for signs)
Byars Dowdy Elementary 10:30-11:15 am (Meals served at front entrance of school)