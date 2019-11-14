Former Wilson County Commissioner died on Wednesday.
Keith, 72, resigned from the Wilson County Commission in September because of health reasons.
Keith had a career in public service that lasted more than 50 years, including more than 25 years with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
He also served on the Lebanon City Council and with the Lebanon Police Department. His other roles with the City of Lebanon included: Parks and Recreation Director, Safety Director, Assistant Commissioner of Public Works and Commissioner of Public Works.
He began his service on the Wilson County Commission in 2006.