Everyone’s Wilson, currently in its infancy and awaiting non-profit status, is well on its way to helping churches collaborate in a way that is inclusive toward a wholeness for everyone across the county.
Everyone’s Wilson, launched last month, is a network of gospel-centered churches working together for the good of every person in Wilson County.
Daryl Crouch is the executive director of the organization that has been simmering for about four years among a coalition of Wilson County churches. Crouch, a pastor for 28 years and most recently at Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet, said his new role took some hard prayer and discussion to transition from the pulpit to Everyone’s Wilson.
“It was a big step,” said Crouch, who has four children with his wife, Deborah. “We saw God’s favor and felt this was a way to serve churches in a different way. God gave me a heart for this to help churches mobilize.”
A touchstone moment came after the March 2020 tornado in Mt. Juliet. Crouch helped lead the mobilization of 4,000 volunteers during the aftermath. Recover Wilson was a major component of that effort.
“It was about this timeframe when we saw relationships solidify, people working together and asking the question, ‘What next?’ ” said Crouch.
Crouch noted the tornado that destroyed many parts of Mt. Juliet revealed the depth of relationships with church leaders, and community leaders such as Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman.
Crouch said local churches are the primary way God transforms the community.
“Everyone’s Wilson is designed to make that strategic,” he said.
Several priorities are to, “Do good, Deliver hope and Do it Together,” Crouch said.
Providence Church Pastor Jacob Armstrong is one of several board members for Everyone’s Wilson.
“Daryl and I and several other pastors had a dream four or five years ago of churches coming together,” he said. “Such as primarily black, or primarily white churches working side by side and breaking down barriers. Daryl actually was the one who started Everyone’s Wilson.”
Armstrong said taking on the position after nearly three decades behind the pulpit was a step of faith by Crouch.
“He stepped down from a secure position because God called him,” he said. “He is the core of the group. He’s been our leader and is a visionary. We believe in Daryl and affirm him.”
Armstrong said making sure everyone in the community is fed, free of addiction, safe and educated arms of those initiatives.
“About five or six local pastors meet once a month at a church and talk,” he said.
Crouch noted there are nearly 200 Wilson County children in foster care.
“This is an example,” he said. “We know DCS (Department of Children’s Services) work with these children, but we want to walk beside them and get Christian people to help serve these kids. We don’t want to create new programs, but rather help serve in the best way we can.”
Armstrong said one of the first initiatives will be “Everyone Ready.”
“We will help with church partnerships with schools to help the principals achieve their goals,” he said. “Such as Providence Church partnering with Rutland Elementary with getting volunteers for the cafeteria and reading.”
Crouch said they also want to lead churches to support nonprofits.
“The process now is brand new,” he said. “We are currently establishing church partnership agreements and want all to have the opportunity to partner with us.”
So far, about 40 churches work with the organization.
Crouch said a goal is to raise $225,000 this year and about half of that has been raised. The three-year goal is $1 million.
“It’s my hope to inspire, equip and unleash everyday followers of Jesus to plant their lives in the community,” said Crouch.