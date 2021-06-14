Former Snow White Drive-In owner Billy Wyatt, 62, died Monday morning in Lebanon, according to an obituary posted on the restaurant’s social media page.
An employee who answered the phone at the restaurant Monday afternoon confirmed Wyatt’s death.
He was a retired Wilson County Highway Department employee. According to the posted obituary, survivors include his wife of 44 years, Kathy Hawkins Wyatt; five sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and prior to Friday’s service.
A message on the restaurant’s social media page said Snow White Drive-In will be closed later this week.
Wyatt sold the restaurant in July of 2019 to his sister Sandra Wyatt-Moore and her husband, Mark Moore. At that time, he told the Wilson Post “There’s nothing wrong. I am just retiring,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt owned the restaurant, which opened in 1957, for 10 years. He said he spent about 12-14 hours each week just at the BBQ pit.