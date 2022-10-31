Orange and white filled the Farm Bureau Expo Center one night last week as former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Phillip Fulmer headlined the annual Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.
Fulmer served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1992-2008. He compiled a 152-52 record (the second-highest win total by a Vols football coach) and led the Volunteers to the national championship in 1998. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Fulmer discussed his time at the helm of the program, as well as his connection to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which he said started in 1965 when he was a sophomore at Franklin County High School.
He said the FCA program allowed him to explore places he likely would not have been able to otherwise and compared school-level FCA coaches to sports coaches.
“It’s not unlike what FCA does for a family in a school or a family in the college. It brings you together and lets you be a part of the passion,” he said.
He also noted a conversation with a friend as he contemplated coaching following the 2008 departure from Tennessee. He said the friend displayed 100 pennies on a restaurant table and removed pennies for his age and years that would likely be marred by old age and health problems.
“I realized pretty quickly what he was getting at,” Fulmer said. “It’s important to count your pennies, but it’s more important to make your pennies count. That’s what you have the chance to do here tonight for these young people, leaders of the community and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – change a young person’s life.”
Wilson County FCA Director and former Vanderbilt football player Tim Bryant, who was at Vanderbilt during Fulmer’s lone season there as an assistant coach, said his relationship with Fulmer has remained intact.
“Coach Fulmer was there for one year – my freshman year. Down through the years, any time our paths crossed, he always had some kind and friendly words when we saw each other,” he said.
Bryant even attempted to honor Fulmer at the banquet by donning the colors of the rivals, although his attire was deemed “salmon” by his daughter and Fulmer.
Bryant highlighted the successes of the program in the previous year and honored a handful of volunteers that were instrumental in the program’s success.
The program also included testimonials from W.A. Wright Principal Wilma Hawkins, elementary school student Hadleigh Auth, middle school student Xander Bohannon, high school student Ian Bates and college students Aaryn Grace Lester and Tyler Johnson.