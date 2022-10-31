Phil Fulmer - FCA Banquet

Former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Phillip Fulmer speaks during the 2022 Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.

 XAVIER SMITH

Orange and white filled the Farm Bureau Expo Center one night last week as former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Phillip Fulmer headlined the annual Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.

Fulmer served as the head coach of the Volunteers from 1992-2008. He compiled a 152-52 record (the second-highest win total by a Vols football coach) and led the Volunteers to the national championship in 1998. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.