Former Watertown police chief Joe Hall died recently, leaving a community-wide influence through several decades of service to the city and its residents.
Hall, 56, died Thursday, and is survived by his wife, Lory, and sons T.J. and Jimmy. Funeral services were held Monday at Watertown High School.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings shared thoughts about Hall, who worked for the Watertown Police Department for most of his 30-year career in law enforcement.
“I know that I hired him sometime in my first two or three two-year terms, but, frankly, I don’t remember a time when Joe wasn’t around,” Jennings said. “He served as a patrolman, chief, assistant chief, codes officer and court officer; sometimes holding two of those positions at the same time.”
Jennings said Hall’s love for the community was always on display, especially in regards to the young people of Watertown.
“He has touched a great many lives over his career, and those type of things have a way of paying dividends for many years to come,” Jennings said. “I have no doubt that Joe’s influence will be felt by many of you, and this community, for many years.”
Hall also served as Alexandria police chief, and was a certified law enforcement training officer.