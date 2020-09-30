Today

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. High 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.