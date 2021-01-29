Former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe was one of more than 30 public officials and private citizens who were targets of a Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to eight counts of harassment on Jan. 26.
“(Philip Wayne) Foster, 69, pleaded guilty for his involvement with sending threatening letters to victims that included multiple elected officials, including numerous judges that are currently or have historically served the State of Tennessee,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news release.
Foster was arrested Feb. 19, 2020, at his home on Young Road in Lebanon. He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of distribution of any substance as an act of terrorism or as a hoax, four counts of harassment and three counts of false report. The investigation of Foster began in October 2019.
Foster has been sentenced to just under four years of supervised probation. In the letters, he threatened to cut off official’s body parts and to detonate bombs. He also sent in the mail chemical agents which were supposed to kill or severely harm officials.
Ashe received a package addressed to him at his house last year. His wife, Beth, opened it and read the death threat within the letter. There also was a foreign substance in the envelope.
“I was concerned because it could have been fentanyl or anthrax,” Ashe, now the Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Staff for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said last week. “By the time I got home, the (Wilson Emergency Management Agency) and a hazmat team were at my house. We sent the resealed envelope to the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) for analysis. At the end of the day, there was nothing in there that could have caused a death.”
Ashe said the letter shook up both he and his wife because of what it could have contained.
“The letter said not to even bother going to the emergency room,” he said. “It said death was inevitable. We went months before the (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office) said they had a suspect. When they figured out who it might be, and they had a substantial case against (Foster), I realized I had unfavorable contact him, both as a sheriff and a commissioner.”
Ashe said he never imagined Foster would send such a letter to his home.
Ashe, who is also a county commissioner, said he was the Wilson County sheriff when Foster was suspected of arson.
“He had feelings toward me,” Ashe said. “I performed the duties I was elected to do. There was also some controversy with me wanting to widen a bridge in my district. I did get it widened, but he spoke against it.”
Ashe said that the WCSO officers honed in on Foster as a suspect weeks before he was arrested.
“About 15 minutes before the officers stormed his house, he called me at home,” Ashe said. “I always felt like he was casing out my house, including the day they executed the search warrant.”
Ashe said it was “unnerving until they knew who did this. I had a lot of information to share because of my years involved with him. There were issues when I was the sheriff and as a commissioner. It was a dangerous situation.”
Ashe said he was scared when he heard that his wife had opened the letter.
“I get a lot of mail at home,” Ashe said. “It looked like a solicitation letter. Needless to say, she doesn’t open my mail anymore.”
Ashe said he had been threatened in the past. He admitted he gets phone calls from someone or their family every couple of weeks related to his public service.
“For every one of those calls, I can’t count the number of calls I get in a month’s time telling me how much they appreciated when I did for their family,” he said. “That outnumbers the threatening calls 10 to 1.”
Mike Barbee was the lead detective on the case. Ashe hired him for the WCSO.
“He is the most articulate and detailed detective I’ve ever hired or worked with,” Ashe said.
Impact on others
Foster allegedly sent letters to judges Barry Tatum, Haywood Barry, Clara Byrd and John Wooten and their families. Also receiving letters were Bryan, attorneys Aubrey Givens of Madison, Richard Dugger of Shelbyville, some businesses and other private citizens and their families.
Some of the conditions of Foster’s probation are he cannot possess weapons, firearms, explosive devices during his probationary period; he is required to have no contact with the more than 30 individuals listed on the court’s list of letter recipients; and he must continue counseling and therapy.
The charges from the Ashe case were reduced to a misdemeanor.
“My case alone would have meant jail time,” Ashe said. “The court system and the district attorney were doing what they felt like was best, but he is still going to be out there. I respect the fact that the DA reached the conclusion they felt was best. We’ll see if he lives within the guidelines.”
Before the arrest was made, Ashe said he and his wife had to “look over our shoulder all of the time.”
Ashe said that “there is often a hard price to pay as a public official that sometimes the public never thinks about. Thank God for those who are willing to serve. I have served in public service longer than anyone in county government and I truly understand what goes with it.”
He said he sympathizes with the private citizens who received the letters.
“Those people have not been subjected to this before,” he said. “This drives the Barbees of the world. My heart goes out to the people that received the threat. Those people didn’t deserve to be targeted.”