Today

Cloudy. High near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.