John Foster will be promoted to president of Wilson Bank & Trust to begin 2020, the bank’s board of directors announced Monday.
After the retirement of CEO Randall Clemons at the end of 2019, current President John McDearman will move into the CEO role, and Foster will join McDearman at the top level of management.
Foster, who had overseen the bank’s consumer lending operations since 2017, was promoted to chief consumer & community banking officer earlier this year. In that role, he has supervised the regional presidents in charge of each geographical division of the bank.
Prior to moving to the main office as a lender in 2011 and then earning a senior vice president promotion in 2013, he was manager of the bank’s Gladeville office.
A lifelong Wilson County resident and Mt. Juliet High School graduate, Foster attended Middle Tennessee State University and has also earned a banking diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Foster has served as chairman of the Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as a board member with United Way of Wilson County. He is a deacon at Gladeville Baptist Church. Foster and his wife Casey live in Gladeville and have two daughters, Ashley and Karli.
“John has proven himself as a very capable leader and decision maker, and he’s approached every new role with enthusiasm and a tremendous work ethic,” McDearman said. “He was a natural fit for the president’s role, and we look forward to great things as we work to keep making WBT an even better organization.”