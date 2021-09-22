Lebanon city officials recently announced there are agreements in place for four new tenants for the old Kmart building on West Main Street, with two more agreements in the works.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston discussed the Kmart shopping center and other retail plans on the “Coleman and Company” radio show.
“That’s a spot that’s important to people. That’s something that people ask us about all the time,” Bell said about the Kmart site where the national retail store closed in 2019.
“We know that there are six leases on the building, and we know four of the six are 100 percent done, and the other two are almost finished,” said Haston, who did not name the businesses involved in the lease agreements.
She said the property owner has discussed parking lot upgrades.
Drinkard Development Vice-President Jason Grimmett spoke to the Lebanon City Council last February about the center and the group’s plan for the center, including the Kmart building.
“(Drinkard Development’s Roy Drinkard) first built that Kmart center for Kroger back in 1976 and 1977. He’s been here many years and loves that area,” Grimmett said last year. “We’ve been trying to figure out what all we can do to keep the center viable.”
Drinkard Development also owns the property that formerly housed Goody’s. Grimmett said the group could use the reacquisition of the Kmart building as an opportunity to revamp the entire property, including the former Kmart fuel center, which has been demolished.
Bell said he believes the site of the former fuel center would likely be the site of a restaurant.
Grimmett said the company has explored three or four options for the property, with the most favored option bringing in four nationally known tenants to the property.
Retail Strategies portfolio director John Ruzic and retail development manager Jordan Williams also said last year that the agency had been in discussions with several nationally known chains, including: Ulta Beauty, Ross, Marshalls, City GEAR, Krispy Kreme, Publix, Starbucks, Hobby Lobby, Metro Diner and Ollie’s Bargain Hunt.
“That’s one we’ve been working really hard on for a long, long time and I think people are going to be really happy with it,” Bell said.