A fourth person killed by Tuesday's tornado was discovered in Wilson County on Tuesday night, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
“Lebanon only had one fatality. A male subject was found [Tuesday] night in a building on Eastgate Boulevard,” Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
The department did not release the name of the victim, which brought Wilson County’s death total to four.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper confirmed three Wilson County fatalities Tuesday morning due to the tornado - James, 84, and Donna Eaton, 81, as they slept in their bedroom inside their home on Catalpa Drive in Mt. Juliet, according to Cooper.
Brandy Barker, 38, died after a wall collapsed on her as she sought shelter inside CEVA Logistics warehouse on Athletes Way North. She was a contracted security guard for the warehouse.