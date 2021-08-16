Lebanon attorney Frank Lannom has been elected president of the Tennessee Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers.
"It was TACDL with its training, teaching and mentorship of young lawyers that propelled me to where I am today,” Lannom said in a news release from the organization. “I will continue to uphold the values of TACDL and to defend the citizens of Tennessee accused of crimes, wherever justice demands."
The TACDL is the statewide professional and training arm for criminal defense lawyers in the state of Tennessee.