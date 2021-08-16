Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.