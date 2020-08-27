Cumberland University will host Freedom Rider and Civil Rights activist Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton Jr. for a lecture on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. on Memorial Lawn.
This event will be the first installment in a series of events titled “It’s Time to Rise Together” celebrating diverse voices on Cumberland’s campus.
The first event of the series, “It’s Time to Rise Together: Celebrating Black Voices at CU” will include a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m.
The event will be open to Cumberland students, faculty and staff, and local residents with limited seating. Guests may bring blankets and chairs for seating during the event to follow six-foot social distancing guidelines.
As a college student at Tennessee State University, Patton joined the Civil Rights movement as a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in Nashville and became a Freedom Rider in 1961.
Today, Patton travels locally and nationally to share his story with students to teach them about the Civil Rights movement and create conversations about the African American experience.
“Celebrating Native and Indigenous Voices” will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, coinciding with a time when powwows are customarily held in the area. “Celebrating Hispanic Voices” will take place during National Hispanic Heritage Month.