Cumberland University welcomed Freedom Rider and civil rights activist Ernest “Rip” Patton Jr. last Thursday as the first installment of the university’s “It’s Time to Rise Together” series.
The event, “It’s Time to Rise Together: Celebrating Black Voices at CU,” featured Patton, who spoke about the early stages of the Nashville sit-ins, participating in the Freedom Rides and his own experiences with racism and segregation.
The event at Baird Chapel also included a panel discussion, featuring Patton, Baird’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church pastor Raymond Burns and Cumberland’s Dr. Roshanda Odom and Valerie King.
After Patton graduated high school in 1958, he attended Tennessee State University where he joined other students with the Nashville Christian Leadership Council to combat segregation at Nashville lunch counters. Although the sit-ins officially started in 1960, preparation was taking place in the months prior as black people would sit at lunch counters and when they were confronted and asked to leave, they simply would.
“What were they doing? Gathering information,” Patton, 80, said. “How many shoes are there in Woolworth? Where is the nearest pay phone? Where is the nearest pay phone from W.T. Grant?”
Patton said he considered Nashville a “God-send city” because a wide range of the city’s civil rights movement leaders were not originally from Nashville, including recently deceased Rep. John Lewis; Bernard Lafayette, who helped organize the Selma Voting Rights Movement; activist James Bevel and Lawson, who led most nonviolent training.
“God was putting a plan together,” Patton said.
The Nashville sit-ins began Feb. 13, 1960, and by the third weekend of the movement, about 400 volunteers had volunteered and mass arrests began in the city. Patton noted those arrested started the practice of spending 30 days in jail as opposed to paying the $50 fine to leave.
“We didn’t do anything wrong, so why pay the fine? We’re going to fill your jails, and that’s what we did, and we would sing different songs,” he said.
Patton opened his speech by singing civil rights movement anthem “Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)”.
“I didn’t know until I was 19 years old what that song meant to me. We, in Nashville, would announce ourselves through music. We would announce our presence through music. We didn’t loot. We didn’t burn. We all didn’t talk at the same time, but we would sing,” he said.
By May 1960, lunch counters in Nashville were desegregated — the first move in desegregating other areas of the city.
Patton joined the Freedom Rides when he was 21 and traveled from Nashville to Jackson, Miss., in May of 1961. When Patton arrived in Jackson with the other riders, he was arrested and sent to the Mississippi State Penitentiary along with 300 others.
Patton was one of 14 students expelled by Tennessee State University for their involvement in the Freedom Rides. He declined an offer to return to the school. He regularly speaks about his experience to groups, especially students.
The next “Celebrating Native and Indigenous Voices” is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, coinciding with a time when powwows are customarily held in the area.