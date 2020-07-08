Three businessmen spent part of their July 4 holiday handing out pocket-sized Constitutions to passers-by on the Lebanon Square.
Greg Dugdale, Corey Ross and Kevin Gaines, who all work in real estate, provided the reminder of freedom of speech on a hot Saturday afternoon.
“It’s real simple. The three of us are some of the most important people in the nation,” he said with a half laugh. “And that’s because this is a government of the people, for the people and by the people. We are the people.”
Dugdale said he believed the Constitution is under attack by apathy.
“Americans need to read the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights,” he said. “And they need to take it seriously. It’s the only thing that separates us from other nations and if you don’t believe it, travel just a little bit.
“Our government owes us (protection of speech) and speech is a different thing in the 21st century. There’s different ways of speech and much of it is under attack.”
Dugdale said that Americans will lose their freedom of speech if they don’t fight for it.
“It’s like George Washington said, ‘The Constitution’s only keepers are the people,’ so that’s why we are out here,” he said.
Ross said that the three men distributed more than 300 copies of the Constitution and America flag magnets.