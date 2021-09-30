Brandy and Archie Becquet waited a long time to welcome daughter Raegan into this world.
It was 11 years after their son A.J. was born. Raegan was a “miracle” blessing baby after they mourned five failed pregnancies.
Today, 16 years later, Brandy remembers clearly the day of her daughter’s birth and apologizes for being so emotional as she recalls that moment.
“I cried and was depressed after Raegan was born,” she said. “I hid my depression from my husband. I would sit and hold her and cry. I was fearful of her future, though she was perfect to us.”
Raegan was born with a rare condition called tibial hemimelia which occurs in one of every 1 million births. The condition occurs when the child is born with a tibia (shinbone) that is shorter than normal or missing altogether.
When Brandy looked at her beautiful baby and cried, it was not because her baby was born with the condition.
“I was so fearful of her future,” Brandy whispered. “I was afraid she’d be teased and called a freak.”
Raegan’s leg was amputated above the knee when she was 11 months old.
Today, this mamma’s fear for her child has evaporated and has been replaced with pride for Raegan, who turned 16 last June and is a junior at Friendship Christian School in Lebanon.
The family moved to Lebanon four years ago and Raegan transferred to FCS during her freshman year. She is a member of the school’s cheerleading squad, plays a mean golf game and covers first base for the school’s softball team, participating in all of those activities while wearing a curved, metal prosthetic.
“We let her try all things,” Brandy said. “We never told her she could not do things because of her leg. She always would navigate through it in her way and in her time. We were afraid because she didn’t have that knee she may never get to run, or, ride a bike. But she can, but has to work a bit harder.”
Raegan didn’t really know she was “different” until the fourth grade, her parents said.
“She came home to me and said, ‘I wish I had two legs, why didn’t God make me where I didn’t have to wear a prosthetic?’ ” Brandy said. “I told her, ‘I never ever again want to hear that come out of your mouth.’ I said, ‘God made you that way for a reason.’ ”
“She never said a word again,” said Brandy, who is a hair stylist. “She got that determination. Yes, she has her hard days, but never complains.”
Hard days are when it’s hot outside her “stump” gets blisters and swells, Brandy said.
Raegan said she started playing sports at age 7, following her brother. Her first sport was softball.
While she was fitted with a prosthetic leg, it got in her way. Then she was fitted with a metal leg and while it didn’t look “real” it worked much better, her mother said.
Raegan played in rec leagues and for teams at school. Cheerleading came about the same age. She started playing golf in high school. Last year Raegan was voted Basketball Homecoming Attendant.
Coaches’ admiration
FCS varsity cheerleading coach Kristi Chaffin said Raegan serves the cheer squad well.
“She has a lot of school spirit and is a team player,” said Chaffin. “She does all the stunting and dancing. She’s very determined and her condition is not an issue. I don’t coach her any differently than the other girls. She accommodates quite well.”
The 15-member squad cheers at both football and basketball games.
Raegan joined the FCS softball team as a sophomore.
“When Raegan tried out for the softball team she had a great attitude,” FCS softball coach Laurel Burroughs said. “In reality, you would not know she was an amputee. She always first in line to learn. She’s upfront and vocal and willing to ask for help, with humility.”
“She’s really funny and she’s emerged somewhat of a leader with the girls.”
Raegan said that golf is her favorite sport.
“I like golf the best, it’s fun,” said Raegan, who said she typically scores a round of 1-over par.
“I just love her (Raegan’s) personality,” said FCS golf coach Ben Pedigo. “Her personality draws everyone to her. There’s not a lot of girl golfers at the school and she recruited a good friend to the sport.”
Pedigo said that one aspect of Raegan’s determination is that high school golf players are required to walk the course and carry their clubs or pull a cart.
“We can assist if she asks for it, but Raegan won’t,” he said. “I see some of our boys struggle with the 18 holes. Raegan pushes through.”
One of Raegan’s biggest fans is FCS K-12 Principal Veronica Bender.
“She came into my office when she applied to the school and I met her face to face as I do all applicants,” said Bender. “Her mom worked for us for a while and she’s delightful. Raegan is too. I’ve gotten to know her and visit at her lunch table. She’s humorous and has a wonderful personality.”
Bender said this is why Raegan is now one of the school’s student ambassadors for her grade.
“When potential students shadow her, her positive attitude and love for the school shines through,” said Bender. “She acts like her leg is not a challenge to her. She amazes me.”
Being an ambassador for her school comes naturally to Raegan who said English is her favorite subject.
“I really love this school and the staff, the kids are friendly and welcoming,” she said.
Raegan said her biggest challenge is “probably dealing with bullies. But I’ve overcome this. Nothing sets me back; I try to triumph.”
Her dream job? It goes back when she was in the fourth grade, when her mom gave her that much loved, tough love and said God made her this way for a reason.
“I’d love to be a motivational speaker,” she said. “I’d love to go to churches and schools and share my testimony … and talk about overcoming anxiety and stuff.”