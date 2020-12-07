For the 11th year in a row, Friendship Christian School, along with the non-profit group Possomtown Outreach, will be delivering items to families in need in and around Sneedville, Tenn.
Sneedville is in Hancock County in East Tennessee and has one of the lowest median incomes per household of any county in the state and one of the poorest in the United States.
The population of Hancock County is approximately 5,000 people, with 2,000 additional people living in Sneedville.
“Friendship has helped us sort, load and distribute the items and food for years and this year have been gracious enough to allow us to put the trailer on school grounds,” Jerry McFarland, who first discovered the need in Hancock County in 1976, said in a press release.
McFarland flew a military helicopter into Sneedville to rescue people from the Clinch River flood that year.
“He has been working with the community ever since and the trailer of donations has been going to Sneedville every Christmas for the last 20 years,” FCS teacher, coach and missions leader Greg Armstrong said. “Friendship was inspired by Mr. McFarland. The ripple effect of his heart for Sneedville is hard to gauge. I can think of at least four large churches and two schools that are actively working in Sneedville because of Friendship Christian School. (We are) only there because of Mr. McFarland.”
Armstrong said that 11 years ago, he was “in charge of Saturday school for kids that were being punished. I wanted something productive for the kids to do and noticed the trailer at the McFarland farm. I went over and inquired if my students could volunteer. It was then that I heard about (Jerry) McFarland’s heart and generosity for the people of Sneedville. His compassion inspired me to get involved.”
Armstrong, parents, students and others travel to Sneedville once month, he said, adding, “we have built multiple meaningful relationships by building clean water systems, building wheelchair ramps, planting strawberries and other services. We get the majority of names and needs from the personal relationships; the rest are submitted by the school and head start program.”
Items needed this year are non-perishable food, winter coats, sanitary items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and other items).
McFarland said, “we have a special need for children's winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers. We also appreciate diapers of any size and gently used or new toy donations for the children.”
Donations can be made to Possomtown Outreach and monetary donations will be used to feed “the maximum amount of people for the longest period of time. We buy quality healthy food in bulk such as potatoes, flour, and canned fruits, vegetables, and meats,” McFarland continued.
In 2019, Possomtown Outreach and FCS gave 276 households, from families of six or more to elderly shut-ins, “about a month's worth of healthy good tasting food. We were also able to provide these families, based on their needs, with clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items, and toys for the children to have something to open on Christmas morning,” McFarland said.
“The delivery caravan will leave early on Friday, Dec. 18 and deliveries to the families will be made in cooperation with the Hancock County Rescue Squad just in time to help the wonderful people of Hancock County have a Merry Christmas,” he added.
The donation trailer is located on the FCS campus until Thursday, Dec. 17. Call Armstrong at (615) 642-6863 to schedule a time to drop off donations. FCS is located at 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon.
Monetary donations for the purchase of food and other items, can be sent to Possomtown Outreach, c/o Jerry McFarland, PO Box 26, Lebanon TN, 37088.