Mt. Juliet resident and Trevecca University student Brooke Eakes has always known she wanted to be a teacher when she “grew up.” She said different teachers over the years, both good and bad, made her want to achieve an education degree.
“I have had teachers that have benefitted me and really played key roles in my academic and athletic career,” she said. “These certain teachers have supported me in ways that encouraged me to grow and learn in ways that I never thought I could. These teachers inspired me to be everything that I am today.”
Eakes, who plays softball for Trevecca, said she tries to reflect her teachers’ teaching strategies in her instructional strategies.
“The bad teachers I have had over the years have challenged me and sometimes even doubted me. Although, I haven’t had many, the ones I have had have showed me exactly what I do not want to demonstrate in my future classroom,” She said. “I also know what it is like to not enjoy school, fear being wrong, and struggle in certain areas of academics. I want to be that teacher for my students one day that keeps them going and pushing them forward in a compassionate and loving way.”
The 2017 graduate of Friendship Christian School credits two teachers, Greg Armstrong and Sandy Smith, with playing a role in influencing her to continue her dream of becoming an educator.
She studied with Armstrong in a number of classes and said he “was always so passionate about anything he taught us. He taught from his heart and with a greater purpose. He challenged us to dig deeper into concepts and relate them back to things we were interested in.”
Smith is a kindergarten teacher at FCS.
“(Smith) was the first teacher that I ever shadowed,” Eakes said. Shadowing is following and observing a teacher. “She showed me that there is so much more to teaching than I had ever realized. Mrs. Smith showed me truly what it looked like to teach intentionally and with a purpose.”
Career goals in education
Eakes is a senior academically and a junior in eligibility on the softball team. She has taken a number of education courses throughout her career at Trevecca. When she graduates, she will have a degree in K-5 Elementary Education.
Although she has gained experience teaching in four schools, this semester she is teaching science at Ruby Major Elementary School in Davidson County.
Eakes will begin student teaching July 27 and will have two placements in Wilson County. Each of these will last approximately seven weeks, she said. She plans to take a class at Trevecca called “Student Teaching Seminar while she is actually student teaching.
“The student teaching portion of my degree is probably the most important part of my educational career thus far,” she said. “This will be where I will apply everything I have learned into action.
After graduation Eakes will have to pass the required Praxis exams. Those allow Tennessee educators and educator candidates to demonstrate their knowledge of content and instructional skills for the classroom. She will also be required to pass a teacher performance assessment.
Eakes said her short-term goal “is to get my feet wet in the Wilson County area after graduation.” She hopes to get a full-time job in August 2021.
“I want to make a difference in the school system and strive to use all the things I have learned in college in a way that will benefit my future students in the best way possible.”
As a long-term goal, Eakes said she “always dreamed of going back to Friendship and teaching and coaching there. I think it would be so neat to be back at my old stomping ground.”
In addition, she also plans to earn her master’s degree in administration and hopes to earn an administrative position in the Wilson County area.
“I have also thought about maybe even seeking a doctoral degree and teaching at a collegiate level,” she added. “I have had so many professors at Trevecca that have deeply impacted me. I would love to leave an impression like that with an early optimistic education major.”
Eakes said she often “looks back on the last seven years of my academic career and reflect on all of the things I have been so blessed to have learned and experienced. I believe whole heartedly I had the best ‘high school experience.’ I am so thankful for my time at Friendship and the relationships I made in the classroom, on the softball field, in the bowling alley, on the cross-country team, and even internationally traveling with the mission’s class. It is so crazy to me that all of these things have truly led me to where I am today.”