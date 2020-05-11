The Breeden’s Orchard driveway off Beckwith Road steeply winds alongside a large grove of peach trees studded with fuzzy, lime green baby peaches the size of large marbles.
Last Saturday, visitors sat nearby in the large wooden gazebo atop the hill near a massive heap of twisted tin, charred stumps that were once barn poles, petrified jars of jam and a singed metal scale.
Under the gazebo, sisters-in-law and orchard co-owners Aimee and Wendy Dorfman talked about their plans to rebuild the orchard’s store after a fire damaged it three days previously.
“We laugh at things because there are just so many tears you can cry,” Wendy said.
The fire, still of unknown origin, devoured the store the Dorfmans renovated from original orchard owners Tommy and Marynell Breeden’s barn just yards away from the orchards.
“Our friend, Chad Akers, had a vision for the barn,” Aimee said. “He wrapped the pole barn in planks. The worst part of it was he made such a great effort in preserving the Breeden’s part of the history of the orchard. The back wall came from their house we took down. It still had wallpaper the Breedens had in their house.”
When they bought the orchard, they cleaned out the nearby barn.
“There was a lot of stuff in there,” Aimee said. “From 35 to 40 years ago. Treasures. We rescued them and put them in the store.”
Those “treasures” included a Royal Crown cooler they filled with bottled Cokes, a heavy cast iron stove that took center stage at the store, an old scale and postal sorter.
Amid the charred pile that was once their store is an old metal apple press Wendy and Aimee rolled out during the many field trips there by school children.
“Maybe we can clean it up,” Aimee said.
One of the firemen tried to infuse some hope and told them the store can be rebuilt even better.
“But it had become exactly what we wanted, rustic and authentic,” Aimee said. “It can never be the same, but still we want to rebuild.”
When a policeman knocked on Aimee’s door early last Wednesday morning to tell her the store was on fire, the first thing that popped into her mind was the condition of the orchard, wondering if the peach trees were spared. Also, the original apple trees had been replanted there. The groves are on each side of the store.
“By the grace of God, our trees were untouched,” she said.
The firefighters also made sure the flames didn’t drift to the peach trees. A Molly Delicious apple tree stands between the untouched nearby kitchen and the store.
Aimee said the fruit from those trees will be the first step in their rebuilding plan.
“We certainly plan to build,” she said. “I know when Marynell (Breeden) first started selling apples and peaches, she did it from picnic tables. It was an open-air type of thing.
“We have plans. Maybe pick own, maybe stand in line for small groups, maybe by appointment.”
The peaches usually ripen around the end of June and first week of July. There may be an organized “pick your own” opportunity, depending on COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“Each year things here were better and better,” said Aimee. “We were climbing a mountain. Our spirit is not broken and we are ready to move forward.”