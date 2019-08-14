Presented by Wilson Co. Sports Council --
The Wilson County Sports Council, a division of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, will bring University of Tennessee Athletic Director, Phillip Fulmer to Lebanon next month.
The Capitol Theatre will be the venue for an evening with the UT legend between the hours of 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 as Fulmer speaks with with fans regarding Volunteer sports.
Fulmer assumed the role of Director of Athletics Dec. 1, 2017, after having served as special advisor to UT President Joe DiPietro for community, athletics and university relations since June of 2017.
Reservations are required and must be made by September 18. Individual tickets are $40 or $350.00 for a table of eight.
To reserve a spot, contact the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at (615) 444-5503
A former Tennessee football co-captain who went on to lead the Volunteers to a football national championship, Fulmer earned first-ballot induction into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.
Fulmer has faithfully served the University of Tennessee for over 40 years.
His 17 years as the Tennessee head football coach produced a record of 152 wins and 52 losses.
At the conclusion of his final season, no active coach with at least a decade in Division I-A had a better winning percentage (.744).
Under his leadership, the Volunteers were the first program to win the Bowl Championship Series National Championship in 1998 and made five appearances in the SEC Championship game, winning it in 1997 and 1998.
He was named SEC Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year in 1998.
A 1972 Tennessee graduate, he played on the offensive line, serving as team co-captain as a senior.
The Vols were 30-5 and won an SEC Championship and a Sugar Bowl during his playing career from 1969-71.