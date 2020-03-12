People throughout Wilson County are helping teachers and students with school supply drives, sales of T-shirts to help families and people who are victims of the March 3 tornado.
School supply drive
Jeri Noel, a fifth-grade teacher at Elzie Patton, has a supply driver for teachers and students through an Amazon fundraiser. Noel’s daughter was in the sixth grade at West Wilson Middle School and Noel said she knew she needed to help
“I saw so many people immediately wanting to help with donations of food and water, shelter (and more),” she said. “I kept thinking that this area seemed covered. I thought about how devastating and gut wrenching it would be to lose all of my possessions in my classroom (essentially a teacher and student's home away from home) and that bothered me.”
To donate, go to https://tinyurl.com/uos4hqt
Ramona and Co. drop-off
Ramona and Co. is also accepting supplies through Saturday, March 14. Items needed include notebook and copy paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, colored pencils, sanitizers, dry erase boards, glue sticks, calculators, highlighters and post-it notes.
Owner Lauren Lasko and her husband are former WWMS teachers. The store is at 401 Crossings Circle in Mt. Juliet.
Gently used school supplies
Teachers Lori Parlier and Audrey Hamblen are working on gathering “gently used teacher instructional supplies for the teachers that have lost their classrooms.”
Hamblen is seeking the items for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. She’s asking for gift cards from local school supply store Teach a Child, Amazon, Target and Walmart to give to affected teachers.
Parlier is planning to pick up items from each elementary and middle school in the county. Donations outside of schools can be brought to West Elementary.
Cedar City House of Print
Julie Cowan with the Cedar City House of Print are selling T-shirts that Cowan and her staff made.
She said they have “made over 10 different designs and we will be splitting the proceeds between all the counties and cities of the designs we have created. For example, if someone purchases a Mt. Juliet tee, the proceeds will be going to WWMS.”
Anyone who wants to donate and receive a T-shirt can visit the store’s Tornado Relief Merch Store until Wednesday, March 11. The link is https://tinyurl.com/rdrlvof
And She Did-Mt. Juliet
Emily Myatt with And She Did-Mt Juliet said that “Erin Weston, a sixth-grade teacher at WWMS, reached out about helping with a fundraiser for WWMS teachers and we thought this was a great way to help our community during this difficult time.”
She said, “aside from the cost of the shirts and printing, every remaining dollar will be donated to our teachers.”
Shirts can be pre-ordered at https://tinyurl.com/ttylx4a under the Stronger Together collection.
All Star Stitches
Michelle Benevelli at All Star Stiches is also selling short-sleeve SCES T-shirts. The shirts can be found at https://tinyurl.com/tlehd9n.
North Carolina school donating
Jenny Rosier, a kindergarten teacher at Mocksville (N.C.) Elementary School, said her cousin, Tamrya Shade, lives in Mt. Juliet and when Rosier heard about the tornado, she called Shade.
“The news of the destroyed schools really pulled at my heart, and I felt led by God to do something to help,” Rosier said. “I work with a school full of generous and loving teachers. I contacted my principals to see if I could reach out to the entire school. They said that I could.”
Rosier and her husband plan to drive to Mt. Juliet this weekend to deliver the collected supplies.
“I cannot even fathom losing my classroom and I know that my co-workers feel the same. We are blessed to be able to help,” Rosier said.